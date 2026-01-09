MPD Arrests Suspect in North Capitol Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of suspect in a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a shooting inside of an apartment in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Melvin Saunders, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 45-year-old Niwatilagu Long, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 25190184

