MPD Arrests Suspect in North Capitol Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of suspect in a homicide that occurred in Northeast.
On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a shooting inside of an apartment in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Melvin Saunders, of Northeast, DC.
On Thursday, January 8, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 45-year-old Niwatilagu Long, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.
CCN: 25190184
###
