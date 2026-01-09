Governor Kotek Issues Executive Order to Extend Homelessness Emergency

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek extended Oregon’s state of emergency on unsheltered homelessness, sharpening the focus on mental health and addiction as ongoing conditions that continue to threaten public health, safety, and economic stability across the state, constituting an emergency.

“We have helped thousands of people move from the streets into shelter, from shelter into homes, and prevented thousands more from experiencing homelessness in the first place,” Governor Kotek said. “But we must maintain the momentum and strengthen our focus on the intersection of homelessness, mental health, and addiction. This effort will be supported by my administration’s work to expand treatment beds and strengthen the behavioral health workforce. Working together, we can continue to reduce rates of unsheltered homelessness.”

"Every Oregonian deserves to live a dignified life—one where they have the freedom and security of knowing they can afford to have a place to call home," said Oregon Housing and Community Services Executive Director Andrea Bell. "Through local and state partnerships, we remain vigorously committed to materially making everyday life better and improving the trajectories of families, neighborhoods, and entire generations."

Progress to date addressing homelessness in Oregon

The Governor first declared a homelessness state of emergency on January 10, 2023, in regions that experienced increases of 50 percent or more in unsheltered homelessness between 2017 and 2022. The emergency has since been extended through multiple executive orders, including Executive Order 25-01 issued on January 7, 2025.

From January 2023 through September 2025, emergency actions resulted in 6,286 new and maintained shelter beds, the rehousing of 5,539 Oregonians experiencing unsheltered homelessness, and prevention assistance for 25,942 households.

Despite this progress, a significant share of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness also live with serious mental illness, substance use disorders, traumatic brain injuries, or other behavioral health conditions. These co-occurring challenges often lead to repeated interactions with emergency rooms, psychiatric facilities, jails, and crisis systems, underscoring the need for sustained, integrated housing and health care solutions.

“Through daily work serving people experiencing homelessness, we see every day how closely homelessness is tied to untreated mental health and addiction,” said Scott Kerman, former executive director of Blanchet House for more than six years and someone deeply committed to people experiencing hunger, homelessness, and addiction. “Extending the state of emergency with a clear focus on these needs is critical. Housing saves lives, and stability and success occur when people also have access to treatment, care, and ongoing support. The Governor’s continued commitment to integrated housing and behavioral health solutions reflects what providers on the ground know to be true: lasting progress requires meeting people where they are and addressing the whole person.”

New goals focused on helping unhoused people struggling with behavioral health challenges

Under the extended emergency order, the state of emergency applies to the Metro Region Continuums of Care, Central Oregon, Eugene and Springfield Lane County, Medford and Ashland Jackson County, Salem Marion and Polk Counties, Linn County, Clatsop County, and Malheur County.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management will continue coordinating the state’s emergency response, while Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Oregon Health Authority will advance long-term solutions. The new goals outlined in the order include rehousing an additional 1,400 households, preventing homelessness for more than 8,000 households, investing $20 million made available during the 2025-2027 biennium to support intensive Permanent Supportive Housing, expanding behavioral health capacity, and improving coordination between housing and health care systems.

The Governor’s action also releases $19 million from previously allocated funds for expanding community capacity to serve individuals connected with the justice system who are unable to aid and assist in their own defense. These immediate investments bring 36 transitional housing beds to Clackamas County and 72 additional beds consisting of secure and non residential treatment facilities.

The emergency order takes effect immediately and remains in place through January 10, 2027, unless modified or terminated earlier. Governor Kotek will reassess the order every two months to ensure it reflects current conditions and progress.

“REACH supports Governor Kotek’s decision to extend Oregon’s homelessness state of emergency and her continued leadership in strengthening the systems needed to keep people housed,” said Margaret Salazar, CEO of REACH Community Development. “As an affordable housing provider, we know that housing alone is not enough for individuals with serious behavioral health needs; it must be paired with coordinated, ongoing services to succeed. The Governor’s commitment to expanding intensive Permanent Supportive Housing, improving transitions from hospitals and treatment settings into housing, and further aligning housing and health care systems will help ensure that people can stabilize, remain housed, and avoid cycling through crisis systems. This extension reflects both the progress made and the reality that sustained, integrated solutions are still urgently needed.”

Text of EO 26-01 can be found here.

