Study examines declines in availability of hospital-based obstetric services by county

A study published Jan. 7 by the University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center examined the availability of hospital-based obstetric services in the U.S. by county from 2010-2023. It found 293 counties (8.6%) nationwide lost all hospital-based obstetric services during that period. Among those, 26 counties experienced a recent loss between 2022 and 2023, 21 of which are rural counties. Among the 148 rural counties with a town population of 10,000 or fewer people, 11% lost all hospital-based obstetric services from 2010-2023. Overall, 60% of rural counties and 38% of urban counties did not have any hospital-based obstetric services by 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.