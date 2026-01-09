Job Announcement: Assistant State’s Attorney II - Burleigh County

Job Title: Assistant State’s Attorney II – with Under Fill

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full-Time / Exempt / Full Benefits

Salary: $93,766.40 to $104,041.60 annually, Grade 16

Application Deadline: Open until filled – Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applicants will be considered immediately upon submitting application materials.

About the Role: Under supervision of the State’s Attorney, is responsible for duties associated with various legal functions of the agency such as conducting lawsuits, gathering evidence, enforcing laws, and maintaining narrative files.

Openings include positions for a criminal prosecutor, juvenile prosecutor, and a county government / civil attorney.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for gathering evidence, conducting criminal and civil lawsuits including trials and appeals, and presenting information in court to prosecute or defend actions. Advise law enforcement officers, prepare and present warrants, hold probable cause hearings, and review police reports for prosecution. Advise elected and appointed officials and county employees as to their legal duties. Draft legal documents, prepare legal opinions, pleadings, motions, briefs, and orders, and conduct legal research. Establish and maintain working relationships with judiciary, other attorneys, county officials, and law enforcement.

Candidate Requirements:

Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and licensed to practice law in the State of North Dakota.

Must have two or more years of experience as an attorney practicing criminal law.

Requires a valid driver’s license; applicant will be subject to a standard post offer background and criminal records check.

Must efficiently operate a computer with knowledge of word processing, Westlaw, and/or similar legal research software.

Must communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing.

If no candidates meet the above requirements the position may be under filled with an Assistant State’s Attorney I.

Job Title: Assistant State’s Attorney I – Under Fill

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full-Time / Exempt / Full Benefits

Salary: $85,051.20 to $94,369.60 annually, Grade 14

Candidate Requirements:

Same as listed above except: No years of experience required.

Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and licensed to practice law in the State of North Dakota.

Those sitting for the February or July 2026 BAR Exam.

How to Apply:

Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Law school transcripts A non-law review writing sample

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.