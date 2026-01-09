Alexan Ludlam Trace Invites Miami to Its First Sunset Soirée

Alexan Ludlam Trace Sunset Soiree

Kicking Off a New Series of Community Experiences

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Miami settles into golden hour, a new residential destination is preparing to welcome the community in a way that feels intentional, elevated, and personal. On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, Alexan Ludlam Trace will host a Sunset Soirée Soft Grand Opening, marking the debut of the property and the first of many curated experiences designed to bring people together through culture, music, and connection. Guests are invited to experience Alexan Ludlam Trace as the sun sets, with live music by DJ Don Marco setting the tone, followed by Latin jazz performances from Marlow Rosado that carry the night into an effortless, relaxed rhythm.The Sunset Soirée offers a preview of what life at Alexan Ludlam Trace is meant to feel like. Warm, welcoming, and thoughtfully designed. From the music and ambiance to the setting itself, the event reflects a growing shift in residential living where community experiences are just as important as the spaces people call home.“We wanted our introduction to feel authentic,” shared a representative for Alexan Ludlam Trace. “This evening is about creating a moment. One where neighbors, future residents, and the surrounding community can connect and experience the lifestyle we are building here.”Leadership and CoordinationThe event is led by Property Managers Melissa Capo and Lisdrey Cires with support from the onsite team: Leiko Almanzar Reyes, Leasing Manager. The celebration is presented under ZRS Management, in collaboration with Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) and coordinated with event and pr & marketing partner The LipstickRoyalty Agency.The Sunset Soirée sets the foundation for an ongoing series of resident-forward programming at Alexan Ludlam Trace. It signals a commitment to experiences that extend beyond move-in day and into everyday life.Advance RSVP is encouraged.ABOUT ALEXAN LUDLAM TRACEAlexan Ludlam Trace is a modern residential community created with connection in mind. Blending thoughtful design, curated amenities, and intentional experiences, the property offers residents a lifestyle centered on comfort, culture, and community in the heart of Miami.ABOUT ZRS MANAGEMENTZRS Management, LLC is a leading multifamily property management company specializing in luxury apartment communities across the United States. With a portfolio spanning major metropolitan regions, ZRS provides comprehensive management services with a focus on hospitality, operational excellence, resident engagement, and asset performance. The firm’s approach emphasizes innovation, customer experience, and long-term community development.ABOUT TRAMMELL CROW RESIDENTIAL (TCR)Trammell Crow Residential is a nationally recognized multifamily real estate developer known for high-quality residential communities and large-scale mixed-use developments. With decades of experience, TCR specializes in constructing innovative, amenity-rich apartment communities under the Alexan brand, setting industry standards for design, livability, and long-term value creation.ABOUT THE LIPSTICKROYALTY AGENCYThe LipstickRoyalty Agency is a global public relations and marketing agency specializing in branding, media relations, experiential events, community-focused campaigns & more. The agency partners with residential communities, public-sector clients, lifestyle brands, and corporate organizations to create culturally resonant messaging and elevated customer engagement experiences.Event DetailsEvent: Sunset Soirée Soft Grand OpeningDate: Wednesday, January 21, 2026Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PMLocation: Alexan Ludlam TraceEntertainment: Live music by DJ Don Marco and Latin jazz by Marlow RosadoAttire: Elevated casual with sunset-inspired tones encouragedRSVP: AlexanLudlamSunsetSoiree.eventbrite.com

