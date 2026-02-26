Alexan Kendall Celebrates 'March Madness' with Up to 8 Weeks Free, Exclusive Sunset Tours, and Flexible Leasing Options

Alexan Kendall

New Luxury Apartments in West Kendall Offering 8 Weeks Free – Now Leasing

KENDALL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rental market where today’s residents expect more than just upgraded finishes, Alexan Kendall is redefining what elevated living looks and feels like in South Miami. Blending culture, convenience, and connection, the luxury garden-style community is strengthening its presence in Kendall through an intentional leasing strategy designed to attract professionals, couples, and families seeking both lifestyle and long-term value.At a time when renters are prioritizing flexibility, community engagement, and meaningful amenities, Alexan Kendall is responding with a residential experience that goes beyond square footage - delivering thoughtfully designed spaces, curated resident experiences, and competitive, limited-time leasing incentives.A Lifestyle Designed Around ConnectionMore than an apartment community, Alexan Kendall has positioned itself as a lifestyle destination rooted in:Community connectionsCulture and convenienceResident-focused experiencesLocalized marketing partnerships and neighborhood engagementLimited-Time Leasing OpportunitiesTo support spring move-ins, Alexan Kendall is currently offering:Move in by March 20, 2026 and receive an additional two weeks freeApply by March 30, 2026 and receive application and administrative fees credited backFlexible lease terms from 9 to 18 monthsImmediate and flexible move-in availabilityProspective residents are also invited to attend Sunset Open House Tours from 6PM to 8PM by appointment, offering a curated viewing experience during golden hour to fully experience the property’s ambiance.Double the Amenities. Elevated Everyday Living.What distinguishes Alexan Kendall in the competitive South Miami market is its expansive amenity offering - thoughtfully designed to support both relaxation and productivity.Community highlights include:Resort-style pool with outdoor cabanasOutdoor dining areas and multiple picnic spacesHammocks and green leisure areasPlaygroundTwo clubhousesTwo dog parks and two pet spasArt roomGame room featuring billiards, shuffleboard, and ping pongBike racksElevator access in every garden-style buildingAssigned and unassigned parking optionsThis balance of recreation, convenience, and functionality creates an environment ideal for remote professionals, growing families, and residents who value lifestyle-forward living.Residences Designed for Every Stage of LifeAlexan Kendall’s floor plans are intentionally positioned to meet the needs of a diverse and upwardly mobile demographic:One-Bedroom ResidencesDesigned for young professionals and couples seeking modern luxury, work-from-home flexibility, and proximity to major employment centers.Two-Bedroom ResidencesIdeal for dual-income households and small families, featuring split-bedroom layouts, home office potential, and practical storage and parking solutions.Rare Three-Bedroom Residences with DenA standout offering in Kendall’s luxury rental market, these spacious layouts provide long-term stability, generous square footage, and family-friendly amenities — a rare opportunity for multi-generational or school-conscious households seeking both comfort and sophistication.New Apartment. New Chapter.Anchored by the philosophy “New Apartment, New You,” Alexan Kendall aligns its spring leasing momentum with renewal, growth, and forward movement - resonating with residents entering new personal or professional chapters.As South Florida continues to attract relocation interest and internal market movement, Alexan Kendall remains strategically positioned as one of Kendall’s premier lifestyle addresses.About Alexan KendallAlexan Kendall is a luxury garden-style apartment community located in Kendall, Florida. Offering flexible lease terms, elevated amenities, and thoughtfully designed residences, the community blends modern sophistication with everyday convenience to create a lifestyle-driven living experience.For leasing details, open house scheduling, or partnership inquiries, contact the Alexan Kendall leasing team directly or visit:Contact: 786.826.9330Follow & Connect: @alexankendall

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.