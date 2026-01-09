MicroTech Awarded $151 Billion Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroTech is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.The SHIELD IDIQ contract positions MicroTech as a key strategic partner in the nation's ballistic missile defense mission. Under this contract, MicroTech will provide advanced technology solutions, engineering services, systems integration, and innovative defense capabilities to support the Department of Defense's critical defense objectives. The contract's comprehensive scope enables MicroTech to leverage its expertise across multiple technology domains to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance the warfighter's operational effectiveness.Strategic Significance and Organizational ImpactThe SHIELD IDIQ contract represents a significant milestone for MicroTech's defense sector portfolio and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for the Missile Defense Agency. This award reflects MicroTech's demonstrated capabilities in delivering complex, mission-critical solutions to the defense community and validates the company's technical expertise, program management excellence, and commitment to supporting national security objectives."We are honored to be selected as a contractor for the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD program," said Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech. "This contract award underscores our commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and supporting the critical mission of defending our nation. We look forward to working closely with the MDA and our government partners to deliver innovative capabilities that strengthen our nation's defense posture."Proven Defense ExcellenceMicroTech brings a wealth of experience in aerospace and defense sector contracts, with established success in delivering solutions to government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Missile Defense Agency, and other federal organizations. The company's proven track record in complex systems integration, advanced technology development, and program execution positions it well to execute on the SHIELD contract and contribute meaningfully to the MDA's mission.About MicroTechFounded in 2004, MicroTech is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the SBA and NMSDC. Recognized as a top Hispanic business and award-winning IT Managed Service Provider, MicroTech delivers comprehensive solutions in aerospace and defense contracting, cybersecurity, cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, mission sustainment, professional engineering, network integration, research and development, leasing and financial services, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company holds key certifications, including ISO 9001, 20000, 27001, 20243, CMMI Level 3, and CMMC Level 2, as verified by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), ensuring excellence in IT and advanced technology solutions. MicroTech serves federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as commercial enterprises, with innovative, cost-effective solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.