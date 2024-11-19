MicroTech CEO to speak on Capitol Hill on the Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) Community Panel

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroTech is proud to announce that Tony Jimenez, President and CEO of MicroTech, will be speaking as part of the upcoming Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) Community Panel on Capitol Hill, focusing on the important topic of “Helping Servicemembers Transition Back to Civilian Life.” The event will bring together experts and policymakers to address the significant challenges that veterans face when reintegrating into civilian society, particularly in accessing health services, mental health support, disability resources, and overcoming homelessness and unemployment.Tony Jimenez will be one of four distinguished panelists addressing the complex challenges veterans face as they transition to civilian life. In particular, he will speak to the difficulties veterans experience in accessing health services, securing mental health support, navigating disability issues, and overcoming obstacles like homelessness and unemployment. The panel will also explore how federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense (DoD), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), can collaborate to improve this critical transition process.“I am honored to participate in this important conversation,” said Tony Jimenez, CEO of MicroTech. “As a veteran myself, I understand firsthand the challenges many servicemembers face when returning to civilian life. Our nation has an obligation to provide the necessary resources and support to ensure that veterans receive the care and opportunities they deserve. This panel is an essential step toward creating lasting change and improving the transition process for our nation’s heroes.”The THR Community Panel will take place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, November 20th, at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. The event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, and experts from various fields to discuss solutions and drive policy changes in support of servicemembers.For more information on the event or to schedule an interview with Tony Jimenez, please contact Jen Berman at JBerman@MicroTech.net.About MicroTech:MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Veriﬁed and Certiﬁed Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certiﬁed Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under Micro- Tech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly de- scribed as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” Micro- Tech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for ﬁve consecutive years.

