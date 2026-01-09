Man Dies in North Country Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

January 9, 2026

Colebrook, NH – Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Bradford Jones, 63, of Alton, NH, was operating a snowmobile south on Corridor Trail 5 in Colebrook. While attempting to negotiate a left turn in the trail, Jones lost control of his snowmobile and struck multiple trees on the side of the trail. Jones was subsequently thrown from his machine and sustained significant injuries.

Jones had been riding with another snowmobiler at the time of the crash. When his riding companion realized Jones was no longer behind him, he turned around and traveled back to find Jones on the ground beside his damaged snowmobile. The riding companion immediately rendered aid and called 911 for further assistance.

A response from Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers began. Colebrook Fire Department transported first responders across approximately one mile of trail to the crash scene utilizing their rescue tracked ATV and an Argo (specialized off-road machine). Colebrook Fire and Rescue personnel, 45th Parallel EMS, and a Conservation Officer attempted lifesaving efforts for approximately one hour. Despite the efforts of all involved, Jones ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, however Conservation Officers are considering speed for the existing trail conditions to have been a primary factor in this crash.