Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic Tiles Market to Surpass $172 billion in 2029. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,511 billion 2029, the Ceramic Tiles market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Ceramic Tiles Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the ceramic tiles market in 2029, valued at $111,758 million. The market is expected to grow from $77,292 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the adoption of prefabricated and modular construction and rising construction sector.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Ceramic Tiles Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the ceramic tiles market in 2029, valued at $60,811 million. The market is expected to grow from $40,632 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the adoption of prefabricated and modular construction and rising construction sector.

Request a free sample of the Ceramic Tiles Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5977&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Ceramic Tiles Market in 2029?

The ceramic tiles market is segmented by type into glazed tiles, unglazed tiles and porcelain tiles. The porcelain tiles market will be the largest segment of the ceramic tiles market segmented by type, accounting for 52% or $89,748 million of the total in 2029. The porcelain tiles market will be supported by increasing demand for highly durable and low-porosity materials, growing preference for premium aesthetics and versatile design options, expanding use in both residential and commercial spaces requiring superior strength and stain resistance, rising adoption in indoor and outdoor installations due to excellent water and frost resistance, technological advancements enabling large-format and digitally printed tiles, and the need for long-lasting, low-maintenance surfaces that combine functionality with high-end visual appeal.

The ceramic tiles market is segmented by construction type into new construction and renovation and replacement. The new construction market will be the largest segment of the ceramic tiles market segmented by construction type, accounting for 68% or $117,589 million of the total in 2029. The new construction market will be supported by expanding residential and commercial building activity, rising urbanization driving demand for modern flooring and wall solutions, government-backed housing and infrastructure projects, increasing adoption of durable and cost-efficient materials in new buildings, and greater emphasis on aesthetic interiors that boost demand for premium and large-format tiles.

The ceramic tiles market is segmented by formulation into dry pressed, extruded and casting. The dry pressed market will be the largest segment of the ceramic tiles market segmented by formulation, accounting for 76% or $130,012 million of the total in 2029. The dry pressed market will be supported by high production efficiency, consistent dimensional accuracy achieved through precise pressing methods, strong suitability for mass-produced floor and wall tiles, lower manufacturing costs compared to alternative forming techniques, and increasing demand for uniform, durable, and high-density tiles in residential and commercial applications.

The ceramic tiles market is segmented by application into floor tiles, wall tiles and other applications. The floor tiles market will be the largest segment of the ceramic tiles market segmented by application, accounting for 61% or $104,838 million of the total in 2029. The floor tiles market will be supported by rising demand for durable and wear-resistant flooring solutions, increasing use in high-traffic residential and commercial areas, growing preference for slip-resistant and large-format designs, expanding construction of homes and offices, and strong adoption driven by low maintenance requirements and long service life.

What is the expected CAGR for the Ceramic Tiles Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the ceramic tiles market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Ceramic Tiles Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ceramic tiles market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape architectural design, residential and commercial construction, and sustainable building practices worldwide.

Rising Construction Sector - The rising construction sector will become a key driver of growth in the ceramic tiles market by 2029. As building activity continues to rise across residential, commercial, and civil engineering projects, the need for durable, cost-efficient, and visually appealing finishing materials will intensify. Ceramic tiles—commonly used in housing developments, public infrastructure, and large-scale commercial spaces—are poised to benefit from this ongoing construction momentum. Increases in new housing completions, non-residential refurbishments, and engineering projects are generating steady demand for tiles, especially as builders and developers seek materials that combine longevity, low maintenance, and design versatility. Furthermore, growing construction investments are fueling demand for flooring and wall coverings in urban development and modernization initiatives. Consequently, the expansion of the global construction industry will be a key driver of growth in the ceramic tiles market. As a result, the rising construction sector is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Government Investment in Smart Cities and Urban Renewal Projects - The government investment in smart cities and urban renewal projects will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the ceramic tiles market by 2029. As national and local authorities focus on modernizing infrastructure, renovating older buildings, and incorporating digital frameworks into urban environments, the demand for premium construction materials will rise. Ceramic tiles—valued for their durability, low maintenance, design flexibility, and suitability for both residential and large-scale public projects—stand to gain substantially from these developments. Urban renewal efforts typically encompass the refurbishment of housing, transportation hubs, public buildings, and commercial areas, all of which require strong and aesthetically pleasing surface materials. Likewise, smart city projects prioritize sustainability, longevity, and cohesive design, further boosting the appeal of advanced ceramic tile solutions. Consequently, increased government spending on smart cities and urban redevelopment will serve as a key catalyst for market expansion in ceramic tiles. Consequently, the government investment in smart cities and urban renewal projects is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Adoption of Prefabricated and Modular Construction - The adoption of prefabricated and modular construction will serve as a key growth catalyst for the ceramic tiles market by 2029. As the construction sector increasingly embraces off-site manufacturing to enhance efficiency, minimize waste, and ensure consistent quality, demand is rising for surface-finishing materials compatible with modular building methods. Ceramic tiles—renowned for their ease of installation, dimensional precision, and broad design adaptability—are ideally suited for factory-built wall, floor, and ceiling modules that are later assembled on-site. Given that modular construction relies on durable, high-performance, and transport-resistant materials, tile producers have an opportunity to develop products specifically designed for modular units, pre-finished panels, and ready-to-install interiors. Consequently, the growing shift toward prefabricated and modular construction will serve as a key driver of growth in the ceramic tiles market. Therefore, this adoption of prefabricated and modular construction operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Popularity of Modular Kitchens and Bathrooms - The rising popularity of modular kitchens and bathrooms will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the ceramic tiles market by 2029. As homeowners increasingly choose prefabricated and standardized kitchen and bathroom solutions that offer quick installation and customization, the need for complementary surface materials—such as ceramic tiles—is set to rise. Modular systems prioritize sleek designs, seamless integration, and high-end aesthetics, which align perfectly with the qualities of ceramic tiles, including durability, versatility, and low maintenance. Moreover, since modular installations are most common in urban housing and renovation projects—key areas of tile consumption—this trend presents a strong opportunity for manufacturers to provide stylish, easy-to-install tile formats specifically designed for modular applications. Consequently, the growing popularity of modular kitchens and bathrooms is expected to be a major driver of growth in the ceramic tiles market. Consequently, the rising popularity of modular kitchens and bathrooms is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Ceramic Tiles Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ceramic-tiles-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ceramic Tiles Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the dry-pressed ceramic tiles market, the ceramic tiles in new construction market, the ceramic floor tiles market, and the ceramic and porcelain tiles market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $130 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising urbanization, robust residential and commercial construction activity, and increasing investments in infrastructure development. Growing consumer preference for durable, aesthetically appealing, and low-maintenance flooring materials, along with advancements in manufacturing efficiency and design innovation, is accelerating demand. This momentum highlights the expanding role of ceramic and porcelain tiles in modern construction, supporting sustained growth across the broader global ceramic tiles market.

The dry-pressed ceramic tiles market is projected to grow by $39,204 million, the ceramic tiles in new construction market by $33,620 million, the ceramic floor tiles market by $30,802 million, and the ceramic and porcelain tiles market by $26,543 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.