Industrial Gas Applications Expanding Demand In The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Liquid Carbon Dioxide market is dominated by a mix of global industrial gas leaders and regional suppliers that cater to diverse end-use industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Major companies are focusing on expanding production capacity, strengthening distribution networks, and integrating carbon capture and utilization technologies to ensure reliable and sustainable supply. Strategic investments in storage, transportation infrastructure, and long-term supply agreements are helping companies enhance operational efficiency and maintain competitive advantage. Additionally, regional players are leveraging localized production and cost-effective delivery models to capture emerging opportunities, particularly in developing economies where demand for food preservation, carbonation, and industrial applications continues to rise.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market?

According to our research, Linde plc led global sales in 2024 with a 9% market share. Linde plc is partially involved in the market, offering atmospheric and process gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon monoxide, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as air separation, natural gas, olefin, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

How Concentrated Is the Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market?

The market is concentrated with the top 10 players accounting for 37% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects a competitive yet structured industry, where market influence is distributed among several established global and regional suppliers rather than dominated by a single firm. Leading vendors such as Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, and Air Liquide form a clear top tier, supported by extensive production capacity, vertically integrated supply chains, and strong long-term contracts across industrial, food & beverage, and healthcare applications. These companies leverage global distribution networks, advanced purification technologies, and reliability in supply to maintain strong customer relationships and competitive positioning.

•Leading companies include:

oLinde plc (9%)

oAir Products and Chemicals Inc. (5%)

oAir Liquide (5%)

oNippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (4%)

oMesser Group GmbH (3%)

oSOL SpA (3%)

oIndia Glycols Limited (2%)

oIwatani Corporation (2%)

oContinental Carbonic Products Inc. (2%)

oWestfalen AG (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Continental Carbonic Products, Inc, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc, Ferus Inc, Air Liquide Canada Inc, Linde Canada Inc, Messer Canada Inc are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Chongqing Tonghui Gas Co, Ltd, Wuxi Yuantong Gas Co, Ltd, Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co, Ltd, Qingdao Hyperion Special Gas Co, Ltd, Shandong Yizhong Industrial Co, Ltd, Osaka Gas Liquid Co, Ltd, Air Water Inc, Iwatani Corporation, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Nagaoka Carbonic Co, Ltd, Korea Liquid Carbonic Chemical Co, Ltd, Air Liquide Korea Co, Ltd, Linde Korea Co, Ltd, Coregas Pty Ltd, India Glycols Limited, Advanced Carbonic Private Limited, Aurangabad Carbon Products Private Limited, PT Molindo Inti Gas are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Air Liquide Deutschland GmbH, Westfalen AG, Nippon Gases Deutschland GmbH, Air Liquide S.A, Linde plc, Messer Group GmbH are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Heidelberg Materials Aktiengesellschaft, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna, Saint-Gobain Romania Societate cu Răspundere Limitată, OMV Petrom Societate pe Acțiuni, SELVI Limited Liability Company, Arctic Gas Company Limited Liability Company, Air Liquide Limited Liability Company, ACP Polska Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością, Petrogas Societate cu Răspundere Limitată, Messer Romania Gaz Societate cu Răspundere Limitată, GTH Gaze Industriale Societate pe Acțiuni are leading companies in this region.

•South America: White Martins Gases Industriais Ltda, Messer SE & Co. KGaA, Linde plc are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Next-Generation Recovery Of High-Purity Biogenic Liquid CO₂ is developing energy-efficient CO₂ purification and liquefaction solutions.

•Example: Wärtsilä Gas Solutions Puregas BC solution (April 2025) helping for purifying and liquefying carbon dioxide captured from biogas upgrading plants.

•These innovations enable the conversion of biogenic CO₂ into high-purity liquid CO₂ suitable for commercial use or storage. Puregas BC is designed to deliver a robust and energy-efficient process, supporting carbon-negative operations while improving overall plant economics.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding production capacity and strengthening supply chain infrastructure

•Forming strategic partnerships and long-term supply agreements with industrial emitters

•Developing high-purity and application-specific CO₂ solutions

•Investing in carbon capture and purification technologies to ensure sustainable CO₂ supply

