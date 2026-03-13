Drivers of the Alternative Data Market from 2026 to 2030: Regional Perspectives and Size Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alternative data market has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for innovative financial insights and advanced analytical tools. This market's rapid expansion is set to continue, fueled by technological advancements and the rising need for real-time, data-driven decision-making across various industries.

Significant Growth Projections for the Alternative Data Market

The alternative data market is projected to expand substantially, increasing from $9.62 billion in 2025 to $13.45 billion in 2026, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7%. This impressive growth during the past years has been largely propelled by the rising demand for sophisticated financial analytics, the broader availability of digital data sources, innovations in fintech, the proliferation of data aggregation platforms, and a growing dependence on predictive investment tools.

Long-Term Expansion Outlook for the Alternative Data Market

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach a remarkable $49.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 38.4% throughout the forecast period. This surge is driven by the increasing adoption of alternative datasets by institutional players, a growing emphasis on real-time financial intelligence, deeper integration with artificial intelligence analytics platforms, expansion of data-centric financial ecosystems, and an enhanced focus on competitive market intelligence. Key emerging trends include the use of unconventional data sources in financial decision-making, rising reliance on data-driven investment insights, escalating demand for real-time business performance metrics, expanded use of consumer and behavioral analytics, and the integration of alternative data into risk assessment frameworks.

Understanding Alternative Data and Its Role in Financial Markets

Alternative data refers to unconventional information that provides insights into a company's future prospects beyond traditional means such as corporate reports, analyst forecasts, or management communications. This type of data is valuable in pre-trade investment analysis and helps investors monitor the health and performance of businesses, sectors, or even entire nations by offering additional layers of intelligence.

How 5G Networks Are Propelling Alternative Data Market Growth

The rollout and adoption of 5G networks are expected to be a crucial factor driving the alternative data market forward in the coming years. The high bandwidth and reduced latency of 5G technology will facilitate faster and larger volumes of data transmission, enabling new applications and services reliant on alternative data. With improved network coverage and support for multiple network topologies, 5G also enhances connectivity for a wide range of devices, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets. For example, Ericsson reported in May 2024 that globally, around 300 5G networks had been launched by the end of 2023, with 5G population coverage outside mainland China reaching about 40%, and this coverage is forecasted to climb to 80% by 2029. This rapid spread of 5G infrastructure intensifies demand for alternative data solutions.

Leading Region in the Alternative Data Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the alternative data market, reflecting its established technological infrastructure and extensive financial services sector. The market report also encompasses other key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

