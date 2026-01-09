Progress Moves Forward on the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project

PHOENIX – Construction is set to begin on the second segment of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project next week, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. This project will widen the highway from two to three lanes in each direction between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

The entire I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project runs along 26 miles of I-10 in both directions from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway to just north of the City of Casa Grande and consists of four project segments. The next segment of the project (the second out of four) will begin active construction on Jan. 12. This segment is the 10-mile stretch of I-10 in both directions from Gas Line Road to south of State Route 387 or just north of the City of Casa Grande. The contractor for this segment is FNF Construction, Inc.

In summer 2026, crews will begin construction on an 11-mile stretch of I-10 in both directions from the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) south to the I-10 Gila River bridges. The contractor for this third segment will be Coffman-Fisher joint venture.

The last segment of the project is the three-mile stretch of I-10 between the Gila River and Gas Line Road and it’s scheduled to begin construction in late 2026.

Active construction for the first segment of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project began in May 2024 with the widening and replacement work of the east- and westbound I-10 bridges over the Gila River. Crews have constructed a section of the new eastbound I-10 bridge and are nearing completion of the new westbound I-10 bridge deck. This bridge work should be completed in late summer 2026.

The I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project runs along approximately 26 miles of I-10 in both directions. Some of the major project components include:

Adding a third general purpose lane in each direction.

Adding a high occupancy (HOV) lane in both directions from Loop 202 South Mountain/Santan Freeway to Riggs Road.

Reconstructing the interchanges at Wild Horse Pass Blvd./Sundust Road, Queen Creek Road/SR 347, Riggs Road, Casa Blanca Road/State Route 587 and Pinal/SR 387.

Widening and replacing the I-10 bridges over the Gila River.

Construct a new interchange at Koli Road and at Seed Farm Road.

Improve infrastructure and install a freeway management system; fiber optic cable, freeway cameras and overhead messaging boards.

Once completed, the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project will help reduce travel congestion and travel times through the area. This stretch of I-10 will be the last between the Phoenix and Tucson area to be widened from two three lanes in each direction. The entire I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project is scheduled to be complete by late 2029.

