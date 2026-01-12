Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2026 Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2026 Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Constipation Treatment Market to Surpass $17 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Digestive Health market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $104 billion by 2029, with Constipation Treatment to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Constipation Treatment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Constipation Treatment Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the constipation treatment market in 2029, valued at $6,853 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,958 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and the increasing aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Constipation Treatment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the constipation treatment market in 2029, valued at $6,161 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,521 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and rising new launches.

What will be Largest Segment in the Constipation Treatment Market in 2029?

The constipation treatment market is segmented by therapeutic types into laxatives, chloride channel activators, peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists, GC-C (guanylate cyclase-C) Agonists and other therapeutics. The laxatives market will be the largest segment of the constipation treatment market segmented by therapeutic types, accounting for 50% or $8,467 million of the total in 2029. The laxatives market will be supported by increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary fiber intake, rising geriatric population prone to digestive disorders, growing use of over-the-counter (OTC) medications for self-treatment, development of novel formulations such as osmotic and stimulant laxatives with improved safety profiles, strong physician recommendation for first-line management, expanding retail and e-commerce availability and increasing awareness of gut health and preventive digestive care.

The constipation treatment market is segmented by disease type into chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and opioid-induced constipation. The chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) market will be the largest segment of the constipation treatment market segmented by disease type, accounting for 46% or $7,772 million of the total in 2029. The chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) market will be supported by rising global prevalence due to dietary and lifestyle factors, growing geriatric population with reduced bowel motility, increasing diagnosis and awareness campaigns by gastroenterology associations, expanding use of prescription-based targeted drugs, favourable clinical guidelines recommending long-term management, high patient preference for minimally invasive treatment options and increased research on underlying gastrointestinal motility mechanisms.

The constipation treatment market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies market will be the largest segment of the constipation treatment market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 48% or $8,161 million of the total in 2029. The retail pharmacies market will be supported by wide availability of over-the-counter laxatives and fibre supplements, growing consumer preference for accessible and affordable medication, rising footfall in urban and rural pharmacy outlets, expansion of pharmacy chains with diverse product portfolios, increasing pharmacist-led patient counselling on digestive health, growth of self-care trends and favourable government regulations supporting OTC sales.

What is the expected CAGR for the Constipation Treatment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the constipation treatment market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Constipation Treatment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global Constipation Treatment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape gastrointestinal care and patient management worldwide.

Increasing Aging Population - The increasing aging population will become a key driver of growth in the constipation treatment market by 2029. The elderly population is more susceptible to chronic constipation due to age-related physiological changes such as slower intestinal transit, decreased physical activity, polypharmacy and reduced dietary fiber intake, all of which increase the need for effective constipation management solutions. Constipation treatments, including laxatives, prokinetics and lifestyle management programs, cater significantly to geriatric health needs by improving bowel function and overall quality of life. Moreover, as healthcare systems and pharmaceutical industries increasingly focus on elderly care and preventive gastrointestinal health, the demand for specialized and safer treatment options continues to grow. As the global proportion of people aged 65 years or older continues to expand, particularly in regions with rapidly ageing demographics such as Europe and Asia, the requirement for reliable and patient-friendly constipation therapies will substantially increase, thereby driving the growth of the constipation treatment market. As a result, the increasing aging population is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Prevalence Of Sedentary Lifestyle - The rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the constipation treatment market by 2029. Low physical activity slows gastrointestinal motility and reduces bowel movement frequency, leading to a higher risk of constipation and related digestive issues. The growing use of digital technologies, urban commuting patterns and remote work setups have intensified sedentary behavior globally, resulting in a surge in digestive health problems. Moreover, changing work environments and declining engagement in physical exercise are contributing to lifestyle-related disorders such as chronic constipation. Therefore, as sedentary lifestyles become more widespread across both developed and developing nations, the demand for constipation treatment products and therapies is expected to rise substantially during the forecast period. Consequently, the accelerating rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Prevalence Of Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders - The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the constipation treatment market by 2029. Conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), chronic constipation and inflammatory bowel diseases are becoming more common due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and stress-related factors. These disorders not only impair quality of life but also increase healthcare costs and demand for effective pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments. Furthermore, growing clinical awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities have led to a higher identification rate of GI disorders globally, expanding the patient pool requiring constipation management. Rising healthcare investments, along with the introduction of specialized therapies designed to enhance intestinal motility and balance the gut microbiome, are expected to further support market growth. Therefore, this increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders processes operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Over-The-Counter (OTC) Laxatives - The rising demand for over-the-counter (OTC) laxatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the constipation treatment market by 2029. The increasing consumer shift toward self-medication and non-prescription digestive health solutions is driving the widespread adoption of OTC laxatives. These products offer convenience, affordability and immediate relief, qualities that align with the modern preference for self-managed healthcare. Moreover, the growth of e-pharmacies and retail drug networks has made these treatments more accessible to consumers. As individuals increasingly prioritize preventive care and quick symptom management, the reliance on OTC laxatives as the first line of defence against constipation is expected to rise substantially, thereby accelerating the expansion of the constipation treatment market. Consequently, the rising demand for over-the-counter (OTC) laxatives strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Constipation Treatment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the laxatives-based constipation treatment market, the chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) treatment market, and the constipation treatment from retail pharmacies market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global disease prevalence, increased adoption of over-the-counter (OTC) gastrointestinal health products, expanding retail pharmacy penetration, and growing demand for fast-acting and patient-friendly treatment options. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward accessible, self-managed gastrointestinal care supported by innovative formulations, improved drug delivery mechanisms, and broader availability of treatment solutions through pharmacies and online channels, fuelling transformative growth within the broader constipation treatment ecosystem.

The laxatives-based constipation treatment market is projected to grow by $2,884 million, the chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) treatment market by $2,264 million, and the constipation treatment from retail pharmacies market by $2,062 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

