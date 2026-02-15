Ice Cream Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Ice Cream Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Ice Cream Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, JAPAN, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ice cream market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding retail opportunities. As frozen desserts continue to gain popularity worldwide, this sector is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth factors, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the ice cream industry.

Steady Growth and Future Size Projections for the Ice Cream Market

The ice cream market has shown considerable expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $43.9 billion in 2025 to $46.29 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This past growth can be linked to the rise of urban lifestyles, higher disposable incomes, the broadening availability of frozen dessert retail outlets, improvements in cold storage systems, and the sustained appeal of impulse dessert purchases.

Download a free sample of the ice cream market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9565&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong momentum, expected to reach $59.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include growing demand for plant-based dessert options, innovation in low-sugar ice cream products, expansion of online frozen food delivery services, an increased emphasis on eco-friendly packaging, and the rising trend of premium frozen desserts. Notable trends anticipated in this period involve the surge in premium and artisanal ice creams, a growing consumer preference for non-dairy and plant-based varieties, the introduction of unique and exotic flavors, a focus on clean-label ingredients, and advancements in packaging and cold chain technologies.

Understanding Ice Cream and Its Composition

Ice cream is a popular frozen treat typically made from a blend of milk, cream, sugar, and sometimes other ingredients. Stabilizers like gluten are often included to ensure a smooth and consistent texture, while sugar or sugar substitutes provide the sweet taste that defines the dessert.

View the full ice cream market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-cream-global-market-report

How Increased Spending on Fast Food Supports Ice Cream Market Growth

A key factor encouraging the ice cream market’s expansion is the rising consumer expenditure on fast food. Spending on fast food encompasses the total amount individuals and families allocate toward convenient meal options. Both fast food and ice cream appeal to similar consumer desires for quick, indulgent treats, with many fast food outlets offering ice cream as a popular dessert choice. Moreover, the growing café culture among younger generations has further boosted fast food consumption. For example, in August 2024, the Economic Research Service (ERS) of the USDA reported that in the United States, per capita spending on food away from home (which includes fast food) rose by 12.0% between 2022 and 2023, going from $4,004 to $4,485 per person. This increase in fast food expenditure is expected to positively influence ice cream sales.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Ice Cream Market and Its Growth Outlook

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market region for ice cream. This region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive ice cream market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a thorough overview of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ice Cream Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Dessert Grocery Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dessert-grocery-global-market-report

Dessert Grocery Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dessert-grocery-global-market-report

Non Dairy Ice Cream Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-dairy-ice-cream-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.