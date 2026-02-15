Bakery and Confectionery Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bakery and confectionery market has been witnessing steady growth fueled by changing consumer preferences and retail innovations. With evolving lifestyles and increasing demand for both indulgent treats and healthier options, this sector is set for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional insights shaping its future.

Steady Growth Projections for the Bakery and Confectionery Market

The bakery and confectionery market has experienced consistent growth over recent years. From $951.96 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to reach $994.24 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This historical growth has been largely driven by increased consumption of packaged foods, the expansion of retail bakery chains, rising appetite for indulgent snacks, advancements in cold chain logistics and storage infrastructure, as well as food consumption patterns influenced by urban lifestyles.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even faster, reaching $1212.94 billion by 2030. During this forecast period, the CAGR is projected at 5.1%. The acceleration in growth is attributed to rising demand for healthier bakery options, the growth of e-commerce platforms in food retailing, innovations aimed at reducing sugar content, a stronger focus on sustainably sourced ingredients, and the increasing premiumization of confectionery products. Key trends anticipated to shape the market include the rise of clean-label products, greater availability of artisanal and premium offerings, growing consumer interest in portion-controlled items, enhanced product customization and innovation, along with efforts to improve shelf life.

Understanding Bakery and Confectionery Definitions

A bakery refers to an establishment where flour-based foods like bread and cakes are baked. In contrast, a confectionery is a place that sells sweet-based products such as chocolates and gums, which are typically rich in sugar and carbohydrates. These two sectors together form the core of this market, addressing a wide variety of consumer preferences for baked goods and sweets.

Rising Appeal of In-Store Bakeries Driving Market Expansion

One of the significant growth drivers for the bakery and confectionery market is the increasing popularity of in-store bakeries within supermarkets. These in-store bakeries are dedicated sections inside grocery stores where freshly baked items such as bread, pastries, and cakes are produced and sold on-site. Consumers value the convenience, freshness, variety, and quality that these bakery sections offer, making them an essential component of the overall supermarket shopping experience.

This trend is expected to continue boosting sales and innovation within the bakery and confectionery sector. For example, in January 2024, the SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal—a US-based trade publication—reported that the in-store bakery category generated $20 billion in annual revenue, marking a 10.8% increase in dollar sales over the 52-week period ending October 2023. This growth clearly highlights how the rising popularity of in-store bakeries is positively impacting the bakery and confectionery market.

Regional Overview of the Bakery and Confectionery Market

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bakery and confectionery market in 2025, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest market. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other significant regions including South East Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

