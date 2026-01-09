MEC Anton Bredell briefed on current challenges municipalities are facing

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, met with senior officials today to be briefed on the current challenges municipalities are facing as the holiday season comes to an end, but with more hot and dry summer months still ahead.

“The Western Cape has experienced a particularly challenging fire season so far, with double the number of aerial firefighting support callouts authorised compared to this time last year. The South African Weather Service has also indicated that the outlook for the remainder of the summer remains hot and dry, which could extend the fire season beyond March. To date, R15 million has already been spent on aerial firefighting support, and we will engage with the Provincial Treasury should additional funding be required,” Minister Bredell said.

According to the latest information from the Provincial Fire Services, 38 aerial support missions have been authorised by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre. Preliminary estimates indicate that approximately 90 000 hectares have burned so far this season. A total of 45 structures were destroyed, but no fatalities or serious disabling injuries were reported.

Water security remains a concern for several municipalities, particularly Langeberg, Bitou and Knysna in the Garden Route District.

Langeberg Municipality’s Dassieshoek Dam is currently at 2% and the Kooskok Dam is at 9%. In response, the municipality has upgraded its pump station to increase abstraction from a channel fed by the Brandvlei Dam.

In Knysna, the current water supply provides an estimated buffer of 13 days should no additional inflows enter the system. This estimate is based on the Akkerkloof Dam’s current level of 20%. The Glebe Dam is currently 70% full and can provide an additional buffer should there be no rainfall in the catchments of the Knysna and Gouna rivers. The 13 days estimate also do not yet take into account other water sources that can be accessed or additional operational adjustments that can be made to the water supply system.

Alternative water sources, including boreholes and springs, have been identified and are in the process of being connected to the municipal water supply network. In extreme circumstances, water supply may be throttled in certain zones. The municipality will also install water tanks in higher-lying areas where water pressure may drop. The Garden Route District Municipality and the Department of Local Government have potable water tankers on standby to respond in the event of an emergency.

Bitou Municipality is experiencing very limited inflow from its main water source. As a result, the municipality has activated its desalination plant, while the Department of Local Government is exploring the feasibility of adding two boreholes to the municipal water supply system.

“In all the municipalities it is critically important that residents and visitors adhere to the current water restrictions in place. The province, together with the National Department of Water and Sanitation, will continue to support these municipalities to ensure water security in the immediate future,” Minister Bredell said.

