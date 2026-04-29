Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli leads Stats SA briefing to Portfolio Committee, 29 Apr

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will lead a Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) briefing to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The briefing will focus on Budget Vote 14 and the tabling of the 2026/2027 Annual Performance Plan (APP) of Statistics South Africa.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Time: 9h30

Venue: Parliament, Cape Town

The session will provide Members of Parliament with an overview of Stats SA’s budget allocation, strategic priorities, and planned performance targets for the 2026/2027 financial year. The engagement forms part of Parliament’s oversight role to ensure accountability, transparency, and effective service delivery.

Members of the media are invited to follow proceedings on the Parliamentary Channels.

Media enquiries:

Ms Mandisa Mbele

Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

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