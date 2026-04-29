Western Cape Education on Autumn National Schools Swimming Championships

The Autumn Swimming National School Sports Championships took place from 24 to 27 April 2026 at the University of the Western Cape, bringing together the country’s top school level swimming talent for four days of high-quality competition.

Learners from across South Africa showcased their skill and sportsmanship in a championship that celebrated both individual excellence and team success.

The event proved to be a resounding success for the Western Cape swimming team, who emerged as the overall winners following an outstanding performance in the pool. Western Cape swimmers bagged an impressive total of 128 medals, a clear indication of the province’s depth, discipline, and competitive strength across all age groups and categories. Their consistency throughout the event reflected the effectiveness of structured training programmes and a strong development pathway within the region.

Several learners delivered standout individual performances that contributed significantly to the team’s overall success.

Isabeau Coetsee was crowned Senior Victrix Ludorum after an exceptional series of races, demonstrating consistency and excellence at the highest level of school competition.

Naseerah Du Toit earned recognition as the Para Top Performer Female, showcasing remarkable skill, resilience and determination throughout the championships.

The Female Top Performer award was claimed by Cassidy Burgess, following a strong and competitive performance across her events.

Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, added his congratulations:

“We are so proud of Team Western Cape and our top performers on this outstanding achievement in the face of tough competition! This is exactly the kind of depth of talent and sporting excellence that the Western Cape Sports Strategy aims to support across all sporting codes. Thank you to all the schools, teachers, coaches and parents who supported our team to achieve their best!”

The championships not only highlighted individual achievements but also underscored the strength and growth of swimming development within the Western Cape. The event concluded on a high note, celebrating teamwork, dedication and exceptional sporting achievement.

Enquiries:

Directorate: Communications

Millicent Merton

E-mail: Millicent.Merton@westerncape.gov.za

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