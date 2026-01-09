Do Not Reply - TEST Message

Test message Em Em Lamson Information Technology Specialist IV ADS/Vermont Department of Public Safety 802-241-5316 (I work an alternate schedule and am off on Fridays)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.