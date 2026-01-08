Dry conditions widespread across North Carolina

Dry conditions are widespread in North Carolina, according to the latest update from the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council, released on Thursday.

All or parts of 32 counties in central and western North Carolina are considered in severe drought, or D2 conditions. Another 53 counties of the state are considered in drought, or D1 conditions. Fifteen counties along the coast are classified as abnormally dry. For counties in severe drought, or D2, DMAC recommends that water systems implement their water shortage response plans, participate in regional and local coordination for the management of water resources, reexamine water delivery systems to minimize water loss and eliminat nonessential users of water. Systems in D1 conditions should assess drought readiness and consider voluntary water conservation.

“The state has been drying out since the middle of August,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMC. “The region is seeing a La Niña pattern, which often results in lower-than-average rainfall. We hope to see some relief towards the spring, with forecasts predicting this pattern to weaken over the next few months.”

Rainfall has fallen below historical averages statewide. For many weather stations in central and western North Carolina, the period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 ranked among the top 10 driest three-month period on record, according to data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Negative impacts are expected to be limited in the cooler months due to lower water demand, but pastures and winter grains may be affected, and water reservoir levels are continuing to drop. For water recreators, stream flow averages statewide are falling below normal. Average streamflows recorded at U.S. Geological Survey gages at many locations in central and western North Carolina have fallen below the 10th percentile.

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources. Members of DMAC meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map of the nation's drought conditions. DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays, based on conditions through the previous Tuesday. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org.

To learn more, visit ncdrought.org/education.