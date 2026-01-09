IAP World Services Awarded Non-Destructive Test Equipment (NDTE) System Support Contract

Where Innovation Meets Impossibility

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RS3-24-0038 Non-Destructive Test Equipment (NDTE) System Support“IAP World Services, an Intrepid Global Solutions company was awarded a contract to establish and maintain field operating teams who will operate and maintain the Non-Destructive Test Equipment (NDTE) system at multiple CONUS and OCONUS locations.”On behalf of the U.S. Army Tank and Automotive Command (TACOM), Clothing & Heraldry Product Support Integration Directorate (C&H PSID), the Army Contracting Command–Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) has awarded a 5-year task order to IAP World Services to provide system support for the Non-Destructive Test Equipment (NDTE) program, IAP will establish and sustain field operating teams to operate and maintain the NDTE System—a portable, deployable and self-contained system for detecting physical and structural defects in Soldier and Airmen body armor plates at both CONUS and OCONUS locations. . The system uses X-ray technology to inspect multiple types of ballistic plates and detect flaws that are not visible through standard visual inspection. The program is managed out of IAP World Services Aberdeen Proving Ground MD, program office.“This fast paced, fluid and geographically dispersed program supports the Army’s Tank and Armament Command (TACOM), Non-Destructive Test Equipment (NDTE) critical mission of protecting solider lives by conducting vital inspections of soldier body armor at more than 40 locations across the globe. Leveraging our industry-leading experience in global logistics and supply chain, Intrepid delivers proven capabilities that support the Warfighter and advance the NDTE mission”.Bill EdmundsGeneral Manager – Defense, Intelligence, & National SecurityIAP World Services | an Intrepid Global Solutions companyAbout IAP World Services, an Intrepid Global Solutions companyA leading international services company for more than 65 years, IAP World Services, an Intrepid Global Solutions company provides a broad spectrum of services and solutions to U.S. and international government agencies, and organizations. A world-class leader in providing seasoned program management, IAP leverages and integrates its capabilities to provide safe, innovative, and reliable solutions to meet customers’ diverse and complex challenges. Operating across 110+ locations in 27 countries, we are renowned for navigating the most challenging environments. Certified in ISO and NIST standards, we provide reliable, mission-critical solutions to both U.S. and international government agencies, ensuring success in every global mission. Unrivaled Commitment. Global Solutions.

