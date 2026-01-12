Delray Beach DDA Launches New Downtown Website Powered by Mapping Technology

DDA Logo DowntownDelrayBeach.com

First major website overhaul in a decade delivers interactive mapping, curated experiences, and smarter tools to explore Downtown Delray

Our goal was to create a modern, mobile-friendly website that doesn’t just inform, but actively guides people through Downtown Delray.” — Suzanne Boyd, Director of Marketing, Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, DowntownDelrayBeach.com, marking the first major website update in more than 10 years. The new platform, built on the award-winning Citylightplatform by Geocentric LLC, is designed to serve as a powerful economic development and engagement tool, making it easier than ever for businesses, residents, and visitors to discover, plan, and fully experience Downtown Delray.With more than 1 million annual visitors, the website plays a critical role in driving awareness and activity throughout the downtown district. More than a beautiful visual refresh, the new site was built on special mapping software—helping users quickly find businesses, events, parking, and curated experiences while encouraging longer stays and increased spending.“This website redesign was long overdue and essential to how people experience Downtown Delray Beach today,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “Downtown Delray has evolved tremendously over the past decade, and we needed a platform that truly reflects the energy, diversity, and economic importance of our district. This site connects people to businesses more intentionally, helps visitors plan multi-stop days downtown, and supports the long-term success of our local merchants.”A Strategic Economic Development ToolThe Downtown Delray website is designed to directly support economic growth by making discovery seamless and engagement intuitive. By helping users plan multi-stop visits and explore curated experiences, the platform drives increased foot traffic, longer dwell times, and higher visitor spending. Based on an economic impact model using Downtown Delray website analytics and benchmarks from Destinations International, Visit Florida, and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the website is estimated to generate $15.5 million in annual economic impact, including $10.35 million in direct visitor spending.Key New Features of the Website-Destination Mapping — Every shop, restaurant, spa, gallery, hotel, and cultural destination is mapped for easy discovery, helping users explore nearby options and uncover hidden gems.-Parking & Nearby Amenities — Each location highlights nearby parking, dining, and shopping to simplify planning and movement throughout Downtown Delray.-Interactive Guides — Editorial-style guides such as Best Burgers in Downtown Delray or Most Instagrammable Spots link directly to mapped destinations, turning inspiration into action.-Build-Your-Own First Friday Art Walk Itinerary — Users can create personalized Art Walk routes, discover new galleries, and navigate the event with ease.-Curated Experiences — Businesses are grouped into themed experiences—shopping, dining, art & culture, wellness, events, and more—to encourage exploration and longer visits.-Integrated Signature Attractions — Downtown Delray’s beach, festivals, and historic landmarks are seamlessly connected to local businesses and experiences.-Enhanced Planning for All Audiences — Centralized listings for events, dining, lodging, and activities make the site equally valuable for residents, visitors, and returning guests.Measurable Community BenefitsThe site’s Guides, which connects businesses through curated, multi-stop experiences, is expected to add an estimated $1.35 million in incremental annual revenue by increasing dwell time and spending. As traffic continues to grow through SEO, social media, email marketing, and paid campaigns, a projected 20 to 30% increase in site traffic could generate an additional $3 to $4.5 million in annual local economic impact, according to the economic impact model. Increased visitor spending directly supports local jobs, strengthens small businesses, and reinforces Downtown Delray’s role as an economic engine for the city.“Our goal was to create a modern, mobile-friendly website that doesn’t just inform, but actively guides people through Downtown Delray,” added Suzanne Boyd, Director of Marketing for the Delray Beach DDA. “Whether someone is visiting for the first time or has lived here for years, the new site helps them discover new places, plan fuller experiences, and engage more deeply with everything downtown has to offer—while directly supporting our local businesses.”The website is now live at https://downtowndelraybeach.com About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077. Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.