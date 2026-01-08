Southeastern Hose Celebrates 2025 Successes

Industry leader shares business milestones and achievements

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Hose , a leading hose and expansion joint manufacturer, is reflecting on a year of growth and achievement as it looks ahead to 2026.“Our dedicated team continues to be the driving force behind our growth as an industry leader while staying true to our mission of providing first-class service to our customers and our community,” said Bill Travis, president of Southeastern Hose. “Our best-in-class products, paired with our commitment to growth through service, position us well for continued success in 2026 and beyond.”2025 company milestones include:- Hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Haralson County Chamber of Commerce to unveil an expanded headquarters warehouse and office space, including additional parking, bringing the company’s total footprint to 100,000 square feet.- Receiving the Industry of the Year Award at the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce’s Homegrown in Haralson Annual Meeting.- Welcoming new team members, including Will Kent, vice president of engineering; Chuck Jones, vice president of engineering; Trey Fleck, chief financial officer; and Gary Royal, chief human resources officer.- Attending the 41st annual NAHAD Conference in Tampa, Florida, alongside other industry leaders.- Partnering with local schools, including Cedartown High School, Bremen High School and West Georgia Technical College, to support Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education programs and local welding students through advisory committee leadership roles.Since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has become a leading manufacturer in the hose assembly and expansion joint industry. With more than 750 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed.For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com

