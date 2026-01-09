With TheraTrack Version 1.3, Sun Point Counseling Advances Its Mission to Make Progress Visible

We built TheraTrack to make therapy feel even clearer and more supportive. With simple visual tools, clients and clinicians can stay aligned and make informed decisions together throughout care.” — TheraTrack Team

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Point Counseling announced the release of TheraTrack Version 1.3, the latest update to its internally developed clinical tracking platform designed to help make therapeutic progress more visible, understandable, and collaborative for both clients and clinicians.

TheraTrack is used within Sun Point Counseling to support structured reflection and review of client-reported information across multiple domains of care. Version 1.3 introduces enhanced visual graphing features that allow both clinicians and clients to more quickly and clearly reference patterns over time—helping ground therapy conversations in shared, accessible information rather than memory alone.

For clients, this means therapy sessions can more easily focus on noticing changes, identifying areas that feel stuck, and reflecting on progress in a concrete and transparent way. The visual format is designed to support collaboration and understanding, without positioning data as a score, judgment, or prediction.

“We built TheraTrack to make therapy feel more transparent and supportive,” said a representative from the TheraTrack team. “By offering simple visual tools, clients and clinicians can stay on the same page and make thoughtful, informed decisions together throughout care.”

Supporting the platform is a comprehensive therapist reference manual exceeding 50 pages, developed by Sun Point Counseling to guide ethical, consistent, and thoughtful use of TheraTrack in clinical practice. The manual outlines appropriate interpretation, use cases, clinical boundaries, and integration into therapy and supervision—ensuring the platform is used as a support tool rather than a substitute for clinical judgment.

Sun Point Counseling serves individuals, couples, and families across Central Pennsylvania, with a strong emphasis on access-to-care through Medicaid-supported services, including PerformCare. The organization currently offers Saturday Medicaid PerformCare appointments, expanding access for clients who may not be able to attend weekday sessions.

Clients receiving services at Sun Point have the opportunity to use TheraTrack as part of their care, allowing them to track and review their own reported experiences over time in partnership with their therapist. This approach supports continuity, engagement, and shared understanding throughout the therapeutic process.

TheraTrack is currently used internally by Sun Point and was intentionally designed with broader adoption in mind for practices seeking structured, values-aligned tools to support clinical review and transparency. The platform is a way to organize and visually reference client-reported information in a clear, consistent format.

For donors and community stakeholders, the release of TheraTrack 1.3 reflects Sun Point Counseling’s continued investment in responsible clinical infrastructure—particularly within Medicaid-serving environments where accountability, clarity, and stewardship of care are essential.

For clients seeking services, the update reinforces Sun Point Counseling’s commitment to collaborative therapy that prioritizes openness, shared understanding, and visual evidence-based progress over time.

For more information, visit sunpointwellness.com.

