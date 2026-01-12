Sun Point’s Certified CSATT (Couples, Sex and Trauma Therapist) Cohort Sets New Standard in Complex Systemic Care

Clients rarely present concerns in isolation—they seek care that respects their lived experience. This training supports clinicians in fostering ethical, meaningful change through a systemic lens.” — Sun Point Clinical Team

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This training cohort focuses on helping clinicians meet clients where relationships, intimacy, and trauma overlap

People don’t experience life in clinical categories. Relationship strain, sexual concerns, and trauma often show up together—woven into everyday moments, conversations, and connections. Recognizing this reality, Sun Point has launched its next cohort of Certified CSATT (Couples, Sex and Trauma Therapist) training cohort, continuing its commitment to preparing clinicians to work with the full complexity of human relationships.

The Certified CSATT training supports therapists in developing the skills needed to sit with clients in some of their most vulnerable moments—whether navigating intimacy after trauma, rebuilding trust in relationships, or making sense of long-held patterns that no longer serve them. The program emphasizes curiosity, collaboration, and practical tools that help therapy feel clearer, more connected, and more responsive to clients’ real lives.

“Clients rarely present with concerns in isolation—they seek care that helps them feel understood within the context of their relationships and lived experiences,” said a representative from Sun Point’s CSATT Training Team. “This training equips clinicians to take a thoughtful, systemic approach that supports meaningful, ethical, and sustainable change.”

The cohort’s training aligns with the standards of Certified CSATT, a recognized program focused on systemic, relational, and trauma-informed care. Rather than treating issues in isolation, the CSATT framework helps clinicians understand how connection, safety, and healing are shaped within relationships.

By investing in advanced CSATT training, Sun Point aims to expand access to care that honors both clinical rigor and human experience. The third cohort reflects Sun Point’s belief that strong outcomes begin with strong relationships—between clients and therapists, partners and families, and the systems that support them.

About Sun Point

Sun Point is a Central Pennsylvania–based counseling organization dedicated to providing thoughtful, evidence-based mental health care that centers dignity, access, and real-world impact. Through ongoing training, supervision, and innovation, Sun Point supports clinicians in offering care that is both clinically sound and deeply human.

