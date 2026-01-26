New Group Launches to Serve Wisconsin Filmmakers

Beah Travis

The Wisconsin Filmmaker Exchange will elevate the art form across the state.

Members will exchange ideas, support, resources, and inspiration. When producers come to Wisconsin to shoot, they’ll find an active corps of trained and experienced filmmakers to support them.” — Beah Travis, Executive Director, Belladonna Film Project

PLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belladonna Film Project, a nonprofit film production company focused on producing independent film projects in the Midwest, has launched the Wisconsin Filmmakers Exchange (WFE), a new networking group for independent filmmakers and enthusiasts. Rick Grant, who formerly ran the Madison Indie Filmmakers Meetup group, will serve as the facilitator for WFE, which will host its first meeting in Sheboygan at Pardigm Coffee & Music on 8th Street, in conjunction with the first film in Belladonna’s Glow Winter Film Series.

“This is a project my board and I have been dreaming about for some time,” said Beah Travis, Executive Director of the Belladonna Film Project. “We will build WFE to help filmmakers of all experience levels come together and improve their craft. Members will exchange ideas, support, resources, and inspiration. When producers from other regions come to Wisconsin to shoot their films, they’ll find an active corps of trained and experienced filmmakers to support them.”

Beah Travis is a director and producer working across film, television, and advertising. Beah started their career working in film and television in New York City on series such as DISCOVERY’s A Crime to Remember, AMAZON/JIGSAW’s The New Yorker Presents, and AMC’s The Making of the Mob. Beah's most recent short, Ten, premiered at the Duluth-Superior Film Festival in 2024 and recently won Best Directing at MKE International Short Film Fest.

Beah launched the Belladonna Film Project in 2022 with a focus on producing regional independent film projects and providing accessible arts experiences in the Midwest. The organization has supported the development and production of numerous Midwest-based films. BFP also launched the inaugural Sheboygan Film Festival this October 2025 and plans to make the festival an annual tradition.

“When I moved to Sheboygan from Madison, I wasn’t sure there were enough filmmaking enthusiasts in the area to support a group like the one we built in Madison,” Grant said. “But after seeing the incredible success of the inaugural Sheboygan Film Festival, I knew we could build a group here to support indie filmmaking along the Fresh Coast and beyond.”

Grant was a member of the founding launch committee for the Sheboygan Film Festival. When he lived in Madison, he helped grow a group of less than 50 filmmaking enthusiasts into an active organization with over 850 members, some of whom have now moved on to work in the industry, either in Los Angeles or Atlanta. His day job is owning and operating RGA Public Relations in Sheboygan.

There is no cost to attend a WFE meeting. You don’t need to have filmmaking equipment or experience. Bring your passion for the art and meet others in the area who share your interest.

About Belladonna Film Project

Belladonna Film Project is a 501(c)3 film production company focused on producing independent film projects in the Midwest and providing accessible arts experiences for Midwest communities. Learn more at www.belladonnafilmproject.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.