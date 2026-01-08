Daylight Concepts to Showcase Home Efficiency Solutions at 2026 Tampa Build Expo

Daylight Concepts Solatube Sale

Daylight Concepts, the exclusive Solatube Premier Dealer for Tampa and surrounding regions, is proud to announce its attendance at the 2026 Tampa Build Expo.

... We look forward to showing the Tampa building community how simple it is to integrate [Solatube] products into any project.” — Matt Lentz, Owner of Daylight Concepts

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daylight Concepts, the exclusive Solatube Premier Dealer for Tampa and surrounding regions, is proud to announce its attendance at the 2026 Tampa Build Expo. Daylight Concepts will showcase modern tubular daylighting devices and high-performance home ventilation fans designed to improve energy efficiency, sustainability, and occupant wellness. By focusing on the integration of natural light and advanced airflow, the company continues to lead the region in providing sustainable solutions that address the unique environmental demands of the Florida climate.Daylight Concepts will showcase the latest advancements in Solatube tubular skylights. Unlike traditional skylights, these tubular skylights utilize patented optical technology to capture sunlight on the rooftop and carry it deep into interior spaces. The result is consistent, bright natural light- even in rooms with no exterior walls, such as hallways, closets, and bathrooms. By reducing the reliance on artificial electric lighting during daylight hours, these systems offer a sustainable way to lower utility costs while improving the aesthetic and psychological environment of any room.In addition to daylighting, Daylight Concepts will showcase Solatube’s advanced line of home ventilation fans, including garage fans, whole house fans, and its top-selling solar attic fans. In the intense Florida sun, attic temperatures can frequently climb above 150 degrees Fahrenheit, creating a trapped heat reservoir that radiates into the living areas below and forces air conditioning systems to work harder, leading to premature equipment failure. The company’s award winning solar attic fans offer a proactive, eco-friendly solution by using solar energy to power a continuous exchange of air. This process pulls heat and moisture out of the attic space, protecting the structural integrity of the roof and lowering the building's carbon footprint with whisper-quiet operation.Daylight Concepts will also feature garage fans and whole house fan systems at the expo. Garage ventilation is often an overlooked necessity, yet it is vital for removing toxic fumes, odors, and combustible gases that often accumulate in under-ventilated spaces. For the interior of the home, the whole house fan systems drastically improve indoor air quality by pulling fresh outdoor air in through open windows and exhausting stale, polluted air through the attic. This process effectively reduces allergens, pet dander, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) making the air inside your home safer. Together, this suite of ventilation solutions provides a holistic strategy for improving indoor air quality, thermal management, and energy efficiency."Our mission at Daylight Concepts has always been to provide homeowners with high-performance, energy saving solutions that are practical and reliable," says Matt Lentz, Owner of Daylight Concepts. "We stand behind the quality of Solatube systems because they solve real problems for Florida homeowners, and we look forward to showing the Tampa building community how simple it is to integrate these products into any project."The Daylight Concepts team will be at the Tampa Convention Center on January 21–22, 2026, at Booth #445 to provide demonstrations of both tubular skylights and the complete line of ventilation fans, offering technical specifications and tailored consultations for new construction and renovation projects.About Daylight Concepts Daylight Concepts is a Florida State Certified Roofing Contractor and the exclusive Solatube Premier Dealer serving the greater Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota regions. With nearly 20 years of specialized experience, the company is a leader in high-performance daylighting and energy-efficient ventilation solutions. Their factory-trained installation teams work closely with residential and commercial clients to provide seamless, turnkey service from consultation to completion. For more information, please visit www.daylightconcepts.com

