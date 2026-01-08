Lee Norwood featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Norwood, co-founder of College Sharks, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she will share her belief that every student deserves access to a college counselor.Through College Sharks, Norwood is working to close the equity gap in college admissions by democratizing access to expert guidance, particularly for first-generation students, low-income families, and students of color.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Norwood shares how College Sharks lowers family stress for all families and democratizes the college application process by providing clear, accurate, strategic, and up-to-date guidance through an educational video platform.“Every student deserves a college counselor. We’re here to be just that,” says Norwood.Lee’s leadership proves that impact and scale are not mutually exclusive, you can grow a business while creating real social change.She isn’t just growing a company, she’s changing who gets access to opportunity.Lee’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/lee-norwood

