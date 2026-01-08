Richard Bland College Sustains Enrollment Growth

For the current academic year, RBC's student population increased by eight percent.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many colleges nationwide are experiencing enrollment declines, Richard Bland College (RBC) continues to trend upward as its student population increased by eight percent to 3,032 students. For the 2025-26 academic year, there are currently 936 traditional and 2,096 dual enrollment (DE) learners at the College. Since 2021, enrollment growth reflects a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate)—the average annual rate at which enrollment grows over a specific multi-year period—of approximately nine and eleven percent for traditional and dual enrollment students, respectively.“We are proud of the year over year increase, but the deeper story is sustained momentum,” said Justin May, RBC Chief Enrollment Management Officer. “Enrollment growth is one of the clearest measures of relevance, and more students are raising their hand and choosing RBC because they want affordability and clear transfer pathways.”Additionally, RBC received a record 771 housing applications for the Fall 2025 semester, with roughly 100 students waitlisted due to the demand. Looking ahead, there are a limited number of rooms available for Spring 2026, offering new and returning students the opportunity to join RBC’s flourishing residential community. For more information, please visit the College’s Residence Life webpage.“The surge in enrollment and housing demand shows just how strongly students believe in what we’re building here,” said Brooklynn Bilyard, RBC Interim Director of Student Life. “They’re choosing RBC because they want a vibrant community, accessible resources and a clear path to success.“Watching our campus grow and thrive is incredibly inspiring.”Central to RBC’s momentum is the Campus Belonging Campaign , launched in Fall 2025 to foster an inclusive, connected environment where every student feels valued and supported. By nurturing a sense of belonging, RBC empowers students to dream bigger and pursue new possibilities, both inside and outside the classroom. This culture of belonging is driving measurable results—enrollment growth and heightened interest in on-campus housing reflect students’ desire for a thriving residential experience. As retention rates trend upward, RBC’s holistic approach to student support ensures life on campus is not just about living but thriving.This sustained student population growth and demand is a result of several initiatives, including the new Common App Direct to Admissions initiative, improved territory and prospecting management, as well as continued multi-channel engagement from RBC Creative Services. The College’s latest awareness campaign which launched in the spring, garnered a combined 21 million YouTube views, social media impressions and website click-throughs—the institution’s most successful marketing initiative to date.“I am tremendously proud of Richard Bland College’s sustained growth in student enrollment, a clear reflection of the institution’s rising reputation and the strength of our academic and support programs,” RBC President Debbie Sydow said. “I extend my sincere congratulations to our Admissions team and the many departments whose dedication and collaboration have made this continued success possible.”For more information, please visit the College’s Admissions One Stop webpage.

