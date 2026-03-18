Richard Bland College Announces New Board of Visitors

The Gov. Abigail Spanberger administration announced the appointment of a new nine-member Board of Visitors for Richard Bland College on Wednesday, March 18.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced the appointment of a new nine-member Board of Visitors for Richard Bland College (RBC), thereby ensuring continuity and stability of leadership following a period of disruption. Governed by the William & Mary Board of Visitors since its founding in 1960, the 2025 General Assembly granted Richard Bland College an independent governing board. Ultimately, none of the nine board members appointed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin were confirmed by the 2026 General Assembly.The inaugural board established board bylaws, policies and a strategic plan for the College. They also selected Kenneth Alexander, Ph.D., as interim president to succeed President Debbie Sydow who will step down at the end of June after fourteen years of service.“Richard Bland College has built a strong and effective governance infrastructure,” said RBC President Debbie L. Sydow. “With the foundation for a high-performing Board of Visitors firmly in place, the newly appointed board will be in a strong position to serve the College and champion its unique mission within Virginia public higher education.“Governor Spanberger’s appointees bring a breadth and depth of diversity that will serve Richard Bland well in the years ahead.”The new Board of Visitors—comprised of respected regional executives and community leaders—includes:• Shawn Avery — President & Chief Operating Officer, Hampton Roads Workforce Council• The Honorable Peter Blake — Former Virginia Secretary of Education; Former Director, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia• Kevin Massengill ('95) — County Administrator, Dinwiddie County• Perry Miller, Ph.D. — President & Chief Executive Officer, Capital Region Airport Commission• Jennifer Montague — President & Chief Operating Officer, Columbia Gas of Virginia• Penafrancia Parayo — Senior Vice President of Operations & General Manager, Live! Casino Virginia• Amanda Russell, M.D. — Physician, Family Medicine, Southern Dominion Health Systems• Joanne Williams — Director of Communications, Tourism, Marketing & Government Relations, City of Petersburg• Deborah B. Young — Former Director of Global Health, Safety & Environmental Capital, Honeywell InternationalAt its first meeting on April 22, the newly appointed board will elect officers and approve the 2026-27 budget, tuition and fee schedule. The board is also expected to launch a search for the College’s next permanent president who will assume office in July 2027, following the conclusion of Dr. Alexander’s term.For more information about the Board of Visitors, click here

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