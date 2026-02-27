RBC Workforce Readiness Flourishes with Live! Casino Virginia and City of Petersburg

The RBC Dealer Institute has trained more than 100 individuals. The Institute is a collaboration of Richard Bland College, Live! Casino Virginia and the City of Petersburg. This program provides hands-on training for table games such as blackjack, roulette and poker. Over the course of the RBC Dealer Institute's 12-week program, students will be immersed in a curriculum focused on customer service, game integrity and industry regulations.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with the City of Petersburg and Live! Casino Virginia—the latter which opened in January—the Richard Bland College (RBC) Dealer Institute has already trained more than 100 table dealers.This occupation represents a significant segment of the casino’s current and projected workforce. Early success in preparing table dealers—who earn an average starting salary of $75,000 and benefit from opportunities for upward mobility—has led the RBC Dealer Institute to launch a fourth training cohort focused on casino table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat.“Our partnership with the RBC Dealer Institute is building a skilled, well-prepared workforce to meet growing demand,” said Penny Parayo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino Virginia. “As we look ahead to the opening of our larger permanent resort in 2027, this collaboration will play an even greater role in expanding workforce opportunities and driving long-term economic vitality across the region.”Over 12 weeks, RBC Dealer Institute trainees learn customer service, game integrity, industry regulations, as well as responsible gaming practices to prepare for careers in the casino industry.“The RBC Dealer Institute is a powerful example of how strategic collaboration can directly strengthen our regional workforce,” said Babette Hammond, RBC Work-Based Learning & Career Readiness Manager. “By equipping students with in-demand skills that lead to high-paying careers and long-term advancement, we are supporting Live! Casino Virginia’s immediate hiring needs.“Additionally, we are helping build a sustainable economic future for Petersburg and the Tri-Cities region.”Graduates of the RBC Dealer Institute are eligible to apply for positions not only at Live! Casino Virginia, but at gaming establishments across the globe.“As Petersburg’s economy continues to evolve, Richard Bland College is proud to contribute to workforce development, preparing the next generation of professionals for high-paying jobs in one of the most dynamic industries in the country,” RBC President Debbie Sydow said.“Launching a program of this scale requires more than vision—it demands strong, strategic collaboration,” added Dr. Kimberly Boyd, RBC Vice President and Chief Research & Innovation Officer. “Working with the City of Petersburg and Live! Casino Virginia allows us to share expertise and ensure our students receive relevant training that scales regional impact.”Richard Bland College is rapidly emerging as a leader in addressing the unique and evolving workforce needs of the Tri-Cities region. The RBC Workforce & Career Readiness Center, which opened in September of last year, was established to provide targeted curricula and training for residents seeking careers in high-demand fields such as healthcare, aviation & drone technology and the casino industry.“The RBC Workforce and Career Readiness Center represents our commitment to preparing residents for meaningful careers in high demand fields,” Dr. Sydow said. “Together with our partners, we are building a stronger workforce and a brighter future for the Tri-Cities region.”By focusing on niche and nascent sectors, RBC is helping to fill critical gaps in the regional talent pipeline and support economic growth where it is needed most. The center serves as a workforce incubator for the City of Petersburg and surrounding counties, offering innovative solutions tailored to local industry demands.A distinguishing feature of the workforce center is its zero credit work-related experiences. This is designed specifically for adult learners who wish to bolster their skillset and advance their careers without the constraints of traditional academic credit requirements. These flexible, hands-on programs empower individuals to quickly gain practical skills and credentials that align with employer needs and emerging job opportunities.

