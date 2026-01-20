PS Mobility Rentals & Lidl Partner for Third Consecutive Year at the Masters Tournament 2026

PS Mobility Rentals and Lidl Partner for Third Consecutive Year to Provide Accessibility Services at the Masters Tournament 2026

PS…Never Miss Another Important Event!” — PS Mobility Rentals Team

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PS Mobility Rentals proudly announces its third consecutive year of partnership with Lidl to provide accessibility and mobility services during the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament. Building on the success of the 2024 and 2025 tournaments, the partnership will once again ensure that patrons with mobility challenges can fully experience one of the world’s most iconic sporting events.From April 4th – 12th, 2026, PS Mobility Rentals will provide mobility scooters and accessibility solutions with convenient pickup and drop-off at Lidl’s Augusta-area location, helping eliminate barriers for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those recovering from injury or illness.Founded by disabled Latina sisters Julia Barbosa-Prather and Jody Smith, alongside their retired, disabled veteran husbands Howard Prather and Jeffrey Smith, PS Mobility Rentals is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to serving the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA), visitors from across the country, and around the world. PS Mobility Rentals is a family-owned and operated business rooted in personal experience with mobility challenges. The company serves seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those recovering from surgery or injury throughout the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) and beyond.One such patron, Dr. Cindi Branch, shared how vital PS Mobility Rentals’ services are to her ability to attend the tournament:“I am so relieved to know PS Mobility Rentals is providing scooters during the Masters. I wrote to Augusta National in the seventh grade to get my name on the ticket list, and 27 years later, I finally received my own tickets. After contracting transverse myelitis, I don’t walk very well anymore, and mobility assistance became the only way I could continue attending. When a previous provider was no longer available, I was devastated. Knowing this service exists now means everything. Thank you for providing such a much-needed service and helping people like me continue a lifelong tradition.”Stories like Dr. Branch’s underscore the importance of accessible solutions during large-scale events and highlight the meaningful impact of the partnership between PS Mobility Rentals and Lidl.A Partnership Built on Community and InclusionLidl, a trusted part of the Augusta community since 2017, continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting local businesses, veteran-owned companies, and inclusive community initiatives. Entering a third year of partnership reflects a shared dedication to accessibility and service.“We are incredibly grateful to Lidl for their continued support,” said Julia Barbosa-Prather, CEO of PS Mobility Rentals. “Each year, we see firsthand how essential these services are. This partnership allows us to ensure that no one has to miss the Masters due to mobility limitations”Jody Smith, Co-Founder, added, “Accessibility is about preserving independence and lifelong experiences. Being able to help patrons attend an event that holds deep personal meaning to them is why we do this work”Howard Prather, Co-Founder, noted, “Lidl’s consistency and community-minded leadership have made it possible for us to expand access year after year. This partnership truly changes lives.”Chrissy Warren, Store Manager for Lidl, shared, “Lidl is proud to continue partnering with PS Mobility Rentals for a third consecutive year. Supporting accessibility and community inclusion aligns directly with our values, and we are honored to play a role in helping Masters patrons enjoy the tournament fully.”Looking Ahead to Masters 2026As preparations for the 2026 Masters Tournament continue, PS Mobility Rentals and Lidl remain committed to ensuring accessibility, dignity, and ease for all patrons—reinforcing that mobility challenges should never stand in the way of meaningful experiences. You can also take a look at our NEWSLETTER here.For more information about PS Mobility Rentals or to reserve a mobility scooter for the Masters Tournament 2026, please visit www.psmobilityrentals.com , email psmobilityrentals@gmail.com, or call (706) 750-9553. ( See Location

