PS Mobility Rentals Partners with Lidl for Second Consecutive Year at the Masters Tournament 2025

Tore my calf and needed a cart at the Masters. PS Mobility was exceptional, with fast response time, reasonable rates, perfect equipment, and training.” — Mark V.

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PS Mobility Rentals Partners with Lidl for Second Consecutive Year at the Masters Tournament 2025PS Mobility Rentals is proud to announce its continued partnership with Lidl for the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament. Following a successful collaboration in 2024, PS Mobility Rentals will once again provide essential mobility solutions to visitors from April 4 to April 13, 2025, ensuring accessibility for all attendees.Founded by disabled Latina sisters Julia Barbosa-Prather and Jody Smith, alongside their retired, disabled veteran husbands Howard Prather and Jeffrey Smith, PS Mobility Rentals is dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities, seniors, and those recovering from surgeries or injuries. As a family-owned and operated business, the company is committed to making mobility easier for both residents and visitors of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).A Growing Partnership for Greater AccessibilityLidl, a well-established grocery store chain in Augusta since 2017, has a strong reputation for supporting local businesses, veteran-owned organizations, and community-driven initiatives. Their ongoing collaboration with PS Mobility Rentals underscores their commitment to fostering inclusivity and accessibility for all."We are honored to partner with Lidl once again for the Masters Tournament," said Julia Barbosa-Prather, CEO of PS Mobility Rentals. "Last year, we witnessed firsthand the overwhelming demand for mobility solutions at the event. This year, we are excited to expand our reach and continue making a difference in our community."The partnership will allow Masters patrons to conveniently pick up and drop off mobility scooters at Lidl’s property, making accessibility effortless during one of golf’s most prestigious events.Enhancing Community ImpactSince its launch, PS Mobility Rentals has been committed to addressing accessibility challenges in Augusta and beyond. The company provides a range of mobility aids, including scooters, electric wheelchairs, and walkers, with the long-term goal of securing a storefront location to serve customers year-round."We are dedicated to breaking down barriers for individuals who need mobility assistance," said Jody Smith, Co-Founder of PS Mobility Rentals. "Whether someone is aging, disabled, or temporarily injured, we want them to experience life without limitations."Looking Forward to Another Successful YearHoward Prather, Co-Founder of PS Mobility Rentals, expressed gratitude for Lidl’s support: "Lidl has been an incredible partner in helping us bring accessibility solutions to the Masters. We’re excited to continue this partnership and provide essential services to those who need them."Lidl Store Manager Christy Warren echoed this sentiment: "At Lidl, we believe in creating an inclusive environment. Supporting PS Mobility Rentals aligns with our values, and we are proud to be part of this initiative again in 2025."PS Mobility Rentals and Lidl look forward to another successful Masters Tournament, ensuring that everyone—regardless of mobility limitations—can enjoy the event to the fullest.Contact:Julia Barbosa-PratherCo-Founder, PS Mobility Rentalsjulia@psmobilityrentals.com(706) 750-9553Jody SmithCo-Founder, PS Mobility Rentalspsmobilityrentals@gmail.com(706) 750-9553Lidl Press Contact:Christy WarrenStore Manager, Lidl

