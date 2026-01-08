MDH aligns immunization recommendations with professional medical associations; breaks with CDC recs

News Release

Jan. 7, 2026

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will now align all of its immunization guidance with professional medical association recommendations rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The move comes after federal officials overhauled the childhood immunization schedule earlier this week to reduce the number of routinely recommended vaccines.

“This change at the federal level does not reflect the best available science. Medical association immunization schedules are evidence-based, reflect current clinical practice and are developed through established professional review processes,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “Aligning our recommendations with professional medical associations helps provide clarity and stability for families and providers by using a proven set of recommendations that doctors, and other clinicians, already know and trust.”

The unilateral move by the federal government to change the childhood immunization schedule did not follow previous processes that include intensive scientific review by an advisory committee. In order to provide Minnesotans with clear, science-based information about immunization, MDH is updating its website and other immunization guidance to follow the immunization schedules put out by professional medical associations.

MDH’s immunization recommendations will now align with these professional medical associations:

Minnesota has previously shifted away from the federal CDC schedule for COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccines. This action extends that approach across all vaccines. Aligning immunization recommendations with those of medical professional associations will help save lives, prevent infectious diseases, and ensure a simpler, more consistent approach for providers, parents and the public.

It also supports vaccine access, consistent with Governor Tim Walz’s September executive order (PDF), which emphasized protecting vaccine access and reducing barriers.

Leaders of local chapters of professional medical associations share their support for these actions.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics and MNAAP will continue to recommend vaccines based on the best scientific evidence for children in the United States — especially those here in Minnesota,” said American Academy of Pediatrics (MNAAP) Minnesota Chapter President Katie Smentek, MD, FAAP. “If parents have questions, the right place to turn is their child’s pediatrician, who understands their community, their child’s health history and the real risks we see every day in Minnesota clinics and hospitals.”

“Vaccines are among the safest and most effective tools we have to keep children, families and communities healthy. We encourage parents to talk with their primary care team, ask questions and make decisions together,” said Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians President Jamie Conniff, MD, MPH. “Vaccine recommendations and immunization schedules must remain evidence-based and follow the science so families can trust that guidance is anchored in independent data. The State of Minnesota is working to provide clarity by directing patients toward organizations that ground their recommendations in rigorous scientific processes, helping ensure Minnesotans have access to trusted, science driven information.”

“Vaccines are a critical component of personal and public health,” said Minnesota American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Chair Leslie Carranza, MD. “The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is committed to empowering patients to protect themselves and their families with evidence-based immunizations. Science will continue to guide our recommendations."

“The Minnesota Medical Association is very concerned about how the CDC's changes will add unnecessary confusion and uncertainty around vaccines," said Minnesota Medical Association President Lisa Mattson, MD. "We urge Minnesota parents and families to talk directly with their physicians about the critical role that childhood vaccines play in preventing serious disease and death. By vaccinating your child, you are not only protecting your child’s health, but also the health of their classmates, friends and community."

At this time, vaccines recommended by professional medical associations continue to be covered by private insurance and available through the Minnesota Vaccines for Children (MnVFC) program.

Aligning immunization recommendations with the professional medical associations means MDH will continue to recommend that children routinely receive vaccines to protect them from 17 infectious diseases that can often be severe, even leading to hospitalization and death.

More information on recommended immunizations for all ages can be found on the MDH Immunization website.

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

