GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amici Procurement Solutions Rebrands as MyAmici to Strengthen Its Position as a Global LabOps Platform

Amici Procurement Solutions has rebranded as MyAmici, marking a major milestone in its evolution. The new name unifies its platform, website, and identity under one brand. The new name unifies its platform, website, and identity under one brand.The rebrand reflects the organization’s strategic evolution from a procurement-focused provider to a comprehensive, end-to-end LabOps platform supporting biotech, medtech, and life-science organizations across every stage of growth.The refreshed brand and new website, www.myamici.com , launched today and will mark the next chapter in the company’s mission to empower labs with an intelligent LabOps platform to improve operational workflows, reduce costs, enhance speed, safety, and scientific excellence.A Strategic Evolution Beyond ProcurementInitially founded as a biotech procurement specialist platform, Amici has expanded significantly in recent years to meet the evolving needs of modern life-science organizations. Today, the newly named MyAmici encompasses a complete suite of LabOps capabilities, including:Purchasing – Streamlined, controlled procurement workflows with automated approvals and supplier management. MyAmici simplifies and centralizes the purchasing lifecycle from requisition to payment. Our software aggregates all lab supplier catalogs into one platform, streamlining sourcing, order management, finance and health and safety approval workflows, and category/contract oversight.Asset & Equipment Management – CapEx procurement, visibility, tracking, and lifecycle management of lab instruments and equipment. Keep your assets running smoothly with tools for equipment procurement, asset and maintenance management, service contract tracking, and scheduling.R&D Inventory Management – Real-time control of research consumables, lab materials, and stock availability. Gain full control over lab stock with real-time visibility, inventory master data, barcode scanning, automated reordering, bill of materials, and cycle counting capabilities ensuring the right materials are always on hand.GMP Inventory Management – Full traceability and audit readiness for regulated operations. Built for regulated environments, our GMP module supports material specifications, inbound inspection, audit logs, electronic signatures, and validation packs giving you inspection-ready reports and full traceability.HSE Compliance – Embedded safety intelligence that prevents non-compliant orders and links safety documentation directly to products.Financial Controls – Spend oversight, approval workflows, budgeting, forecasting, and alignment between scientific and finance teams.This expansion positions MyAmici as a mature LabOps platform designed to bring control, compliance, and efficiency to laboratories looking to scale their science without compromising quality or safety.A Unified Brand to Reflect a Broader MissionThe decision to rebrand was driven by three key factors:A modern identity that matches our platform - Our technology has evolved significantly, and the new brand reflects the intelligent experience customers see within MyAmici today.A clear position as a LabOps leader - We’ve grown far beyond procurement. The new brand represents the full scope of our capabilities, spanning inventory, equipment, purchasing, HSE, and financial controls.Momentum for global expansion - As we enter new markets, a unified, future-focused brand strengthens our presence and ensures consistency across all regions.“We’re excited to share that we will now be known simply as MyAmici,” the company shared. “While we began as a procurement-focused business, our solutions and expertise have grown far beyond that. We wanted a name that reflects the full breadth of what we do today and how our customers know us in the market.”Accelerating Global ExpansionThe rebrand coincides with MyAmici’s continued global expansion, driven by increasing demand for integrated LabOps solutions.MyAmici is actively growing its presence in two key international markets:Switzerland - One of the world’s leading life-science and biotech hubs, where MyAmici has partnered with Kisco Pharma to forge strategic partnerships with innovation parks, accelerators, and scale-up labs.United States - The largest global biotech market, where MyAmici is supporting a growing number of R&D, clinical, and GMP-focused organizations seeking streamlined, compliant LabOps infrastructure.This expansion reflects MyAmici’s commitment to supporting the operational needs of labs globally, ensuring consistency, compliance, and efficiency across multi-site and multinational environments.CEO Statement“ This rebrand reflects our commitment to helping labs operate smarter and safer as they scale globally. Our mission remains unchanged: delivering exceptional service and value to every customer.We are proud to play a substantive part in our customers journey.”— Caroline Briggs, CEOAbout MyAmici MyAmici is a comprehensive LabOps platform designed to help biotech, medtech, and life-science organisations operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently. With integrated capabilities across procurement, inventory management, equipment, health and safety compliance, and financial controls, MyAmici equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate scientific progress while maintaining operational excellence. The company supports customers across the UK, EU, Switzerland, and the United States.

