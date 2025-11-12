MyAmici and Kisco Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Biotech Procurement Services in Switzerland

MyAmici, a leading provider of LabOps solutions for biotech and life science organizations, announces partnership with Kisco Pharma Outsourcing Solutions.

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyAmici, a leading provider of LabOps solutions for biotech and life science organizations, is pleased to announce its strategic entry into the Swiss market through a partnership with Kisco Pharma Outsourcing Solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in MyAmici’s European expansion and brings together two complementary organizations committed to empowering scientific innovation.Strategic Expansion into SwitzerlandMyAmici supports over 250 laboratories with intelligent LabOps solutions that streamline purchasing, asset management, and inventory control for both R&D and GMP environments. Its cloud-based platform delivers operational efficiency, compliance, and real-time reporting, while it’s expert team provides hands-on support and strategic insight. As one of the world’s largest buyers of lab consumables and equipment, MyAmici helps clients save money and – critically – gives time back to scientists.Learn more about MyAmici: https://www.amiciprocurement.com/ Introducing Kisco PharmaKisco Pharma Outsourcing Solutions provides tailored outsourcing and supply-chain solutions for biotech, medtech and pharmaceutical clients. It offers a flexible and transparent on-demand access to teams of hands-on experts in Technical Operations and Clinical Outsourcing, Supply Chain set ups and other procurement needs. With creative and strategic mindset, Kisco brings real-life experience and solutions that innovators may not have at hand, simplify complexity, and deliver value to help R&D and Manufacturing teams focus on scientific innovation.Learn more about Kisco Pharma Outsourcing Solutions: https://kiscopharma.com/ Together, MyAmici and Kisco offer Swiss innovators a fully localized and integrated LabOps, purchasing and supply chain solutions combining MyAmici’s market-leading technology and purchasing power with Kisco’s deep understanding of the Swiss life sciences landscape.Benefits for Swiss Biotech and Medtech InnovatorsDo More with Less – Streamlined software and smart processes free up scientists to focus on science.Expert Support, Faster Results – Access to experienced professionals when you need them.Assured Compliance – Finance, HSE, GMP: MyAmici’s apps bring fast, auditable control.Scalable operations - Supported by MyAmici’s App and Kisco’s flexible, on-demand services for technical operation and clinical outsourcing and supply chain set up, from early stage to commercial growth.Leadership Commentary“We are thrilled to welcome Kisco as our partner in Switzerland. Their strong local expertise and proven track record in pharma and biotech outsourcing and supply chains make them the ideal partner as we extend MyAmici’s efficiency and transparency to Switzerland’s dynamic life-science ecosystem.”— Caroline J. Briggs, CEO, MyAmici“This partnership allows us to bring world-class procurement capabilities to Swiss biotech innovators. By combining Kisco’s local insight with MyAmici’s powerful digital platform, we enable scientists to focus on what truly matters, advancing science and innovation, and we bring an innovative way to streamline operation and reduce total cost of development.”— Benoît Collin, Founder & Principal of Kisco Pharma Outsourcing SolutionsLooking AheadMyAmici and Kisco are committed to supporting Swiss biotech and Medtech organizations with smarter, faster, and more compliant LabOps solutions – driving innovation through operational excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

