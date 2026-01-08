Setback levee project now underway on Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—The setback levee construction project has begun on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. MDC is closely cooperating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on the project.

The goal of the project is to work with the natural flooding cycles of the river and recreate the benefits of a healthy floodplain. It will provide important bottomland habitat for wildlife, flood relief for neighboring areas, and unique recreational opportunities for area users.

Unlike traditional levees, setback levees are constructed at a distance from the river that enables the water to meander more naturally, covering more of its natural floodplain during high water events.

USACE awarded the setback levee project to Eagle Eye Electric LLC in November, and initial preparation has already begun. The project is expected to be completed in December 2026. Visitors to the area may see heavy equipment staging, survey activity, and dirt work as the contractor removes damaged sections of the original levees and builds the new setback levees.

“The purpose of this project is to realign the flood protection levees that shield Columbia Bottom Conservation Area and adjoining public and private property. Our goal is to open a larger portion of Columbia Bottom to occasional river flooding, while protecting necessary public and private assets,” said MDC Regional Resource Management Supervisor Clinton Owenby.

The existing levees on the area’s eastern portion, which have been compromised by previous flood events, will be removed allowing the area to flood naturally during high water flow events. This will enable Columbia Bottom to assume its natural ecosystem function , to slow, hold, absorb, and disperse water during food events.

The new setback levees will be constructed on the northwest and south sides of the area to protect the Columbia Bottom office, maintenance area and neighboring properties from flooding.

The project will reconnect 3,500 acres of the conservation area to the natural floodplain and lessen flood impacts by reducing backups upstream and slowing water velocity downstream. It will minimize flood impacts to area roads as well.

MDC will maintain public access to Columbia Bottom as much as possible. During the work, however, visitors may experience occasional temporary restrictions on parts of the area. These include:

No hunting or public access will be allowed within the limits of the setback levees, borrow sites, or levee deconstruction

Dirt hauling equipment will be sharing some of the public roadways

Flaggers and temporary traffic lights will be utilized to ensure safety and minimize the need to fully close any roads to public use

However, there may be times when hauling activities will require temporary road closures

Visitors should check MDC’s Columbia Bottom webpage at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJ8 for updates regarding temporary construction-related closures or restrictions on the area.

The project will benefit the natural ecosystem, too, allowing Columbia Bottom to harbor important habitat for native flood-dependent plants and wildlife such as river fish, migratory birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Columbia Bottom will also continue to offer unique outdoor recreational opportunities for area users just 20 minutes from the urban core of St. Louis.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located off Riverview Drive, approximately three miles north of I-270.