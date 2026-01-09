Tiesenga & DeBoer LLP Announces Taylor S. Hypes as New Partner

Oak Brook, IL Lawyer Taylor Hypes

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiesenga & DeBoer LLP is pleased to announce that Taylor S. Hypes is now a partner in the firm.

Since joining the firm, Hypes has demonstrated exceptional legal expertise and a steadfast commitment to client service. Moving to equity partner reflects her significant contributions to the firm’s core practice areas of estate planning, trust and probate administration.

"We are very pleased to welcome Taylor into our partnership," said Edward N. Tiesenga, the firm’s managing partner. "Taylor’s dedication to professional excellence and her ability to navigate complex legal challenges has established her as a key member of our team and trusted advisor to our clients. We look forward to her continued contributions to our success as we enter 2026."

Taylor S. Hypes earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law and has built a reputation for providing strategic, results-oriented counsel. As a partner, Hypes will continue to represent a diverse range of clients while helping to navigate the firm’s future growth.

About Tiesenga & DeBoer LLP

Located in Oak Brook, Illinois, Tiesenga & DeBoer LLP provides comprehensive legal services to individuals, families and businesses. The firm concentrates its practice around commercial enterprises and entrepreneurs requiring transaction support, operational insight, real estate, and estate planning.

