Frisco, TX Family Law Attorney Honored With 2026 Elite Lawyer Award

North Texas Divorce Attorney Linda Risinger

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Linda Risinger is proud to announce that Attorney Linda Risinger has been named an Elite Lawyer in Family Law for 2026. Ms. Risinger has been recognized by Elite Lawyer since 2021 for her exemplary legal talent, which has helped her build a trusted reputation throughout North Texas.

With more than 30 years of legal experience, Ms. Risinger has built a respected family law practice focused on helping individuals and families navigate complex legal matters. Her background also includes more than 20 years of mediation experience.

Ms. Risinger has held previous membership in the Pro Bono College, demonstrating her commitment to public service. In addition, she has been recognized by Expertise.com as one of the Best Divorce Lawyers in Frisco, further highlighting her strong reputation among family law attorneys in the region.

Throughout her career, Ms. Risinger has effectively handled a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody disputes, litigation, and appeals. Her extensive knowledge of Texas family law allows her to provide thoughtful guidance to clients in need.

About The Law Office of Linda Risinger

At The Law Office of Linda Risinger, we serve clients throughout North Texas from our Frisco office. Our firm assists individuals and families with pressing legal issues involving divorce, child custody, and CPS matters. We understand the stress and uncertainty that can come with family law concerns, and we work closely with our clients to protect their rights and help them move forward.

To learn more about our firm or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.lindarisingerlaw.com/ or call 972-294-6533.



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