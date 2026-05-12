Chicago, IL Civil Rights Litigation Attorney Named in 2026 Earl B. Dickerson Award

Chicago Civil Rights Lawyer Cannon Lambert, Sr.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karchmar & Lambert, P.C. is excited to share that Attorney Cannon Lambert, Sr. has received the 2026 Earl B. Dickerson Award from the Chicago Bar Association. The award recognizes minority lawyers and judges whose careers reflect a dedication to equality, justice, and service through the law.

This honor demonstrates the value that Karchmar & Lambert, P.C. can provide to clients through principled advocacy and an unwavering commitment to justice. Attorney Lambert has advocated for many individuals and families in civil rights litigation, including his representation of the family of Sandra Bland, who died in custody after being wrongfully held in a Texas jail. Attorney Lambert helped secure a $1.9 million settlement for her family, along with significant jail policy reforms.

In addition to his civil rights work, Attorney Lambert has achieved substantial results for injury victims in personal injury and wrongful death matters. He tirelessly advocates for people harmed by negligence, standing up to insurance companies, corporations, and other powerful entities to pursue accountability and meaningful compensation for his clients.

About Karchmar & Lambert, P.C.

At Karchmar & Lambert, P.C., we provide focused legal guidance and fierce representation for clients across the Chicago metropolitan area. From our Chicago office, we represent clients in issues of civil rights, including police misconduct and abuse. We also handle personal injury cases such as car accident claims, mass transit injuries, premises liability claims, and other negligent accidents.

For more information about our services, visit https://www.getthecannon.com/. To request a free consultation, call 312-977-1300.

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