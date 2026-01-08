JOB OPENING: LEGAL DIRECTOR

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a full-time Legal Director located in our Jackson office.

Position Title: Legal Director

Reports to: Executive Director (ED)

FLSA Status: Exempt

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a nonprofit legal advocacy organization and is the designated protection and advocacy agency for Mississippi. As such, DRMS is mandated under federal law to advance the rights of people with all types of disabilities and ages. This position will supervise the legal staff while working with the Executive Director on agency policies and plans.

Essential Functions:

Supervise all legal staff Provide intake and case supervision for the agency, as well as manage any individual cases assigned to attorneys specifically. Pursue litigation projects which align with agency goals and priorities. Coordinate with the Executive Director on possible litigation projects. Serve on the Executive Management Team and provide reports to the Board of Directors as needed and directed by the Executive Director Advise the organization on legal decisions, legislation, and pending state and federal cases that affect the work of the agency. Review contracts and other legal documents on behalf of the agency. Monitor state and federal legislation that affects Medicaid, Social Security, and other government benefit programs. Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Juris Doctorate degree from an accredited law school Active Mississippi law license Minimum of 5 calendar years of experience in general legal practice, including litigation experience Prefer minimum of 3 calendar years of experience handling administrative law cases and hearings (including but not limited to SSI, Medicaid, and/or workers’ compensation hearings) Minimum of 3 calendar years of demonstrated experience supervising and managing a legal services team Passion and commitment to the advancement of people with disabilities. Sound professional judgement Excellent critical thinking and evaluation skills Oral and written communication competency with attention to detail Ability to facilitate communications within the agency structure

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications, and why you would be a good candidate. Current resume. Names and contact information of three references. Writing sample

Materials should be submitted to Disability Rights Mississippi by emailing Polly Tribble, Executive Director, at ptribble@drms.ms or by faxing to 601-968-0665. Applications received that do not follow the requirements will not be considered. Please, no calls! Position will be opened until filled. This position was announced on January 8, 2026, and priority consideration will be given to applications received by January 30, 2026.

Salary: $90,000

Compensation commensurate with experience

Excellent benefits, including medical insurance and retirement plan, with generous holidays and leave time. As per agency policy, telework once per week is an option after an introductory period.

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job. DRMS values the work and home life balance and operates on a 35-hour work week, but exempt employees may work over this allotment as needed.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability, and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.