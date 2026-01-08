AmpVortex at CES 2026 – AmpVortex-16 Multi-Room Amplifiers

AmpVortex unveiled the AmpVortex-16 Series at CES 2026, offering scalable multi-room streaming with AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Dolby Atmos.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmpVortex Participated in CES 2026, Showcasing the AmpVortex-16 Series AmpVortex participated in CES 2026, held from January 6 to January 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the exhibition, AmpVortex presented its complete lineup of multi-room streaming amplifiers, engaging with system integrators, industry partners, and audio professionals from around the world.At CES 2026, AmpVortex showcased the full AmpVortex-16 Series, a unified family of multi-room and immersive audio amplifiers built on a shared system architecture.AmpVortex-16 Series OverviewThe AmpVortex-16 Series is designed for whole-home audio distribution and scalable entertainment systems. All models in the series share the same platform foundation, while each variant is optimized for different streaming ecosystems, power levels, and immersive audio requirements. Learn more www.ampvortex.com AmpVortex-16060 is the core model of the series, designed for whole-home audio applications. It supports 8 independent AirPlay 2 streaming sessions, making it ideal for Apple-centric households and synchronized multi-room music playback.AmpVortex-16060: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16060/ AmpVortex-16060GAmpVortex-16060G builds on the 16060 platform by adding 8 independent Google Cast streams, enabling seamless operation in Android-focused and Google Home environments.AmpVortex-16060G: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16060g/ AmpVortex-16060AAmpVortex-16060A extends the 16060 platform into immersive audio applications by supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound, allowing the system to combine multi-room audio with surround sound playback.AmpVortex-16060A: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16060A/ AmpVortex-16100AmpVortex-16100 enhances the platform with increased amplifier output, delivering 45 watts per channel, providing additional headroom for larger residential spaces and light professional installations.AmpVortex-16100: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16100/ AmpVortex-16100AAmpVortex-16100A combines the higher-power output stage of the 16100 with Dolby Atmos support, offering greater dynamic range and flexibility for immersive home theater systems.AmpVortex-16100A: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16100A/ AmpVortex-16100GAmpVortex-16100G pairs the higher-power platform with 8 independent Google Cast streams, targeting Android-centric environments that also require higher output power and flexible multi-zone audio distribution.AmpVortex-16100G: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16100G/ A Focused Product StrategyThrough its participation in CES 2026, AmpVortex emphasized a focused product strategy centered on multi-room streaming amplification, platform consistency, and scalable performance. By offering multiple variants on the same core architecture, AmpVortex enables system designers to select the exact combination of ecosystem compatibility, power level, and immersive audio capability required for each project.

