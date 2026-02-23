AmpVortex Becomes the First Matter-Certified Multi-Room Streaming Amplifier Brand

AmpVortex 16060

Breaking Ecosystem Lock-In at the Infrastructure Level

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmpVortex today announced that its entire 16060 and 16100 series has officially achieved Matter certification, becoming the first brand in the professional multi-room streaming amplifier category to reach this milestone.This marks a structural shift in how distributed audio integrates with global smart home ecosystems.Certified Product PortfolioAmpVortex’s Matter certification covers the complete 16060 and 16100 product families:16060 Series· AmpVortex-16060A: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16060a/ 16100 Series· AmpVortex-16100: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16100/ · AmpVortex-16100A: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16100a/ · AmpVortex-16100G: https://www.ampvortex.com/product/ampvortex-16100g/ All certified models support 8 zones, 16 channels, and full cross-ecosystem interoperability.The flagship 16100 series delivers 100W per channel, ensuring powerful and stable multi-room performance suitable for luxury residences and professional installations.Built for the Two Dominant Ecosystems: Apple & GoogleAmpVortex is engineered to operate natively within the world’s leading smart home platforms:Apple Home + AirPlay 2 (8× simultaneous Airplay2 streams on All Version)Google Home + Google Cast (8× simultaneous Cast streams on G-Version)This dual-core compatibility ensures:· Native onboarding within Apple and Google ecosystems· Cross-platform automation participation· Unified voice control via Siri and Google Assistant· Elimination of ecosystem lock-inUniversal Streaming & Full Connectivity ArchitectureAll AmpVortex models support:· AirPlay 2· Spotify Connect· Qobuz Connect· Google Cast· DLNA· Bluetooth Audio· HDMI ARC· Line In / Line Out· SPDIF In / SPDIF OutWith support for 192kHz high-resolution audio and full lossless music playback, AmpVortex delivers audiophile-grade performance across every zone.Advanced Model DifferentiationA-Version — Immersive ArchitectureSupports Dolby Atmos 10.4.6 configuration, designed for high-end immersive audio installations.G-Version — Multi-Cast ArchitectureSupports 8 simultaneous Google Cast streams, optimized for scalable multi-zone casting.Deep Integration with Professional Automation PlatformsBeyond consumer ecosystems, AmpVortex integrates with:· KNX· Control4· Home AssistantThis bridges consumer smart home platforms with professional automation systems and open-source environments.From Sound Competition to Ecosystem LeadershipFor years, distributed audio brands competed on power ratings and DAC specifications.AmpVortex competes on infrastructure relevance.By combining:· Matter certification· Apple & Google native integration· Universal streaming standards· Professional automation compatibilityAmpVortex transforms distributed audio into a fully interoperable smart infrastructure component.CEO Statement“For too long, distributed audio has existed inside closed ecosystems,” said Marshall, CEO of AmpVortex.“Matter changes the foundation — but only if infrastructure-level products adopt it. AmpVortex is the first to bring true multi-room amplification into the open ecosystem era. This is not about adding compatibility. It’s about redefining the role of audio in connected living.”Cross-Ecosystem Certification CoverageAmpVortex Matter-certified compatibility includes:Consumer Smart Home Platforms· Apple Home· Google Home· Amazon Alexa· Samsung SmartThings· LG ThinQ· Tuya· Aqara· flicOpen & Professional Platforms· Home Assistant· KNX· Control4Technical Architecture Summary· 8 Zones· 16 Channels· 100W per Channel (16100 Series)· 192kHz High-Resolution Audio· Lossless Music Playback· Dolby Atmos 10.4.6 (A-Version)· 8× Google Cast (G-Version)Designed for the Future of Open Smart InfrastructureBy certifying its entire lineup and integrating universal streaming and automation standards, AmpVortex ensures:· Reduced ecosystem dependency· Long-term firmware adaptability· Protection of integrator investment· Future-ready cross-platform compatibilityAmpVortex establishes a new benchmark for openness, scalability, and ecosystem neutrality in professional multi-room audio.For more details, visit www.ampvortex.com

