3D Scanning Market Size 3D Scanning Market Trends 3D Scanning Market Report

The Business Research Company’s 3D Scanning Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s 3D Scanning Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Scanning Market to Surpass $10 billion in 2029. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the 3D Scanning market is estimated to account for nearly 0.08% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the 3D Scanning Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the 3D scanning market in 2029, valued at $3,375 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,076 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rise of the metaverse and the adoption of digital twins and the growth of the entertainment and media industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global 3D Scanning Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the 3D scanning market in 2029, valued at $2,888 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,862 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rise of the metaverse and the adoption of digital twins and the growth of the entertainment and media industry.

Request a free sample of the 3D Scanning Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7668&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the 3D Scanning Market in 2029?

The 3D scanning market is segmented by type into optical scanner, laser scanner, structured light scanner and other types. The laser scanner market will be the largest segment of the 3D scanning market segmented by type, accounting for 44% or $4,439 million of the total in 2029. The laser scanner market will be supported by its ability to perform precise and rapid distance measurements, capture complex and large-scale surfaces with high accuracy, integration with CAD, BIM and inspection software for efficient digital workflows, reduction of manual inspection errors and rework and growing adoption in industries such as construction, aerospace and industrial manufacturing to improve quality control, site surveying and reverse engineering processes.

The 3D scanning market is segmented by offering into hardware, software and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the 3D scanning market segmented by offering, accounting for 56% or $5,569 million of the total in 2029. The hardware market will be supported by its ability to provide reliable and precise scanning devices, enable efficient data capture of objects and environments, integration with software and automation systems for seamless workflows, reduction of manual measurement errors and growing adoption across industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare and industrial manufacturing to improve design accuracy, quality control and operational efficiency.

The 3D scanning market is segmented by application into automotive, entertainment and media, aerospace and defense, healthcare, civil and architecture, industrial manufacturing and other applications. The automotive market will be the largest segment of the 3D scanning market segmented by application, accounting for 30% or $3,011 million of the total in 2029. The automotive market will be supported by its ability to capture precise measurements of vehicle components for design and prototyping, enable rapid reverse engineering of parts, integration with CAD/CAM and simulation software for streamlined workflows, reduction of manual inspection errors and production time and growing adoption to enhance accuracy, efficiency and product quality in automotive manufacturing and development.

What is the expected CAGR for the 3D Scanning Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the 3D scanning market leading up to 2029 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global 3D Scanning Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global 3D scanning market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape product design workflows, industrial metrology, and digital manufacturing processes worldwide.

Rise Of The Global Construction And Engineering Sector - The rise of the global construction and engineering sector will become a key driver of growth in the 3D scanning market by 2029. As urbanization accelerates and infrastructure projects become more complex, the demand for precise and efficient measurement technologies like 3D scanning is increasing. These technologies offer enhanced accuracy, reduced project timelines and improved safety, making them indispensable in modern construction practices. Notably, regions like Asia-Pacific are expected to lead this expansion due to rapid urban development and rising demand for smart, climate-resilient infrastructure. This surge in construction activities is anticipated to drive the adoption of 3D scanning technologies, as they play a crucial role in ensuring precision and efficiency in large-scale projects. Consequently, the 3D scanning market is poised for significant growth, aligning with the broader expansion of the global construction and engineering sector. As a result, the rise of the global construction and engineering sector is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise Of The Metaverse And The Growing Adoption Of Digital Twin Technologies - The rise of the metaverse and the growing adoption of digital twin technologies will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the 3D scanning market by 2029. As industries across sectors such as architecture, engineering, manufacturing and urban planning embrace virtual environments, the demand for precise and high-quality 3D models is increasing. 3D scanning technologies enable the accurate capture of real-world assets and environments, facilitating the creation of detailed digital twins that improve planning, simulation and operational efficiency. Moreover, 3D scanning allows for faster and more reliable model generation, reducing errors and enhancing decision-making in digital twin applications. As organizations continue to adopt immersive technologies and integrate digital twins into their workflows, the utilization of 3D scanning is expected to rise significantly, thereby driving the growth of the 3D scanning market. Consequently, the rise of the metaverse and the growing adoption of digital twin technologies is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Medical Imaging And Diagnostics - The growth of medical imaging and diagnostics will serve as a key growth catalyst for the 3D scanning market by 2029. As healthcare providers increasingly seek accurate, non-invasive and efficient diagnostic tools, the demand for advanced 3D imaging technologies is rising. 3D scanning enables detailed visualization and precise measurements, supporting applications in oncology, orthopaedics, neurology and other medical fields. Moreover, these technologies enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce the need for invasive procedures and streamline patient care workflows. As healthcare facilities continue to adopt advanced imaging solutions and expand diagnostic capabilities, the integration of 3D scanning is expected to increase significantly, thereby driving the growth of the 3D scanning market. Therefore, this growth of medical imaging and diagnostics is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of The Entertainment And Media Industry - The growth of the entertainment and media industry will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the 3D scanning market by 2029. As digital content creation, animation, gaming and visual effects continue to expand, there is an increasing demand for precise and high-quality 3D scanning technologies. 3D scanning enables the creation of realistic models, immersive experiences and accurate visual effects, supporting film, gaming and animation production. Moreover, the ability to quickly capture detailed 3D assets allows studios and content creators to reduce production time and improve creative flexibility. As the entertainment and media industry continues to grow and adopt advanced digital technologies, the utilization of 3D scanning is expected to rise significantly, thereby driving the growth of the 3D scanning market. Consequently, the growth of the entertainment and media industry strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed 3D Scanning Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-scanning-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The 3D Scanning Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the 3D scanning hardware market, the 3D laser scanner market, and the 3D scanning for automotive market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advancements in high precision scanning technologies, increasing adoption in automotive design and manufacturing, and expanding applications across industrial prototyping and quality control. This surge reflects the accelerating integration of 3D scanning solutions that enable faster, more accurate measurements and modelling, fueling transformative growth within the broader 3D scanning industry.

The 3D scanning hardware market is projected to grow by $2,410 million, the 3D laser scanner market by $2,043 million, and the 3D scanning for automotive market by $1,355 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.