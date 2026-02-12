Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size Expected to Grow as Increasing Health Awareness Boosts Demand

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fishmeal and fish oil industry has been witnessing notable growth as it continues to meet rising demands from various sectors. Driven by factors like expanding aquaculture and increasing health awareness, this market is set to undergo further development in the coming years. Here’s a detailed overview of its current status, growth influencers, key trends, and regional highlights.

Understanding the Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size and Growth Prospects

The fishmeal and fish oil market has shown strong expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 to $11.77 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This upward trend in the past years is largely due to increased aquaculture farming, consistent use in animal feed, ready availability of marine raw materials, a thriving fish processing industry, and growing demand from the animal nutrition sector. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $15.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. This future growth is driven by factors including higher demand for sustainable aquafeed products, rising consumption of omega-3 supplements, expansion in pharmaceutical uses, stricter sourcing regulations, and innovations in utilizing fish byproducts.

Explaining What Fishmeal and Fish Oil Are

Fishmeal and fish oil are nutrient-dense products derived from small forage fish or species low in the food chain. Fishmeal is produced by cooking, drying, pressing, and grinding whole fish along with bones and offal from processed fish into a coarse powder. Fish oil, on the other hand, is extracted from the tissues of oily fish and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which are beneficial to health.

Health Awareness as a Key Driver in the Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market

A growing focus on health and nutrition among consumers is significantly fueling the demand for fishmeal and fish oil products. As lifestyles change, people are becoming more conscious of maintaining a healthy diet, with fish recognized as a high-quality, low-fat protein source. Fish also provides essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins D and B2 (riboflavin). Health experts recommend including fish in meals at least twice weekly, which in turn boosts the demand for fishmeal and fish oil.

Rising Consumer Interest in Healthy Diets Reinforces Market Growth

For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based non-profit, reported that 54% of Americans followed specific diets or eating patterns within the past year. Interest in increasing protein consumption has surged from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, reaching 71% in 2024. Additionally, about half of consumers aim to eat more fresh foods, widely viewed as the healthiest choices. These trends highlight why increasing health consciousness is a crucial factor supporting expansion in the fishmeal and fish oil market.

Regional Landscape and Market Shares in Fishmeal and Fish Oil

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the fishmeal and fish oil market. The comprehensive market analysis also covers important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing an insightful global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

