Eubiotics Market Analysis Report on Size, Share, and Trends by Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eubiotics market is gaining substantial traction as animal nutrition and health receive growing attention worldwide. With evolving regulations and rising consumer awareness, this sector is set to experience notable expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional dominance, and key trends shaping the future of eubiotics.

Eubiotics Market Size and Growth Projections

The eubiotics market has witnessed significant expansion recently and is poised for continued growth. It is projected to increase from $6.33 billion in 2025 to $6.88 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This past growth has largely been driven by the phasing out of antibiotic growth promoters, intensified livestock production, heightened awareness around animal gut health, growth in commercial feed manufacturing, and the availability of fermentation-derived additives.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $9.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. This future growth will be supported by a rising demand for sustainable animal nutrition, increased emphasis on enhancing livestock immunity, expansion of additives for aquaculture feeds, growing investments in functional feed ingredients, and the wider adoption of precision nutrition techniques. Key trends during this period will include the greater use of natural gut health supplements, a preference for antibiotic-free animal nutrition, increased application of probiotic and prebiotic combinations, development of species-specific feed solutions, and a stronger focus on immunity-enhancing feed formulas.

Understanding Eubiotics and Their Role in Animal Health

Eubiotics are natural digestive additives designed to improve animal health and strengthen immune system performance. These products combine a range of supplements such as prebiotics, probiotics, and polysaccharides. Their primary functions include maintaining a healthy balance of gut microflora, supporting immune development, and enhancing overall animal well-being.

High-Quality Animal Feeds as a Key Factor in Eubiotics Growth

One of the main drivers behind the expanding eubiotics market is the growing demand for nutritionally balanced, contaminant-free animal feeds tailored to specific dietary needs. These high-quality feeds promote optimal health, growth, and reproduction in animals. Eubiotics play a crucial role in modern animal nutrition by optimizing health, reducing reliance on antibiotics, and supporting more sustainable livestock production practices.

For example, according to the American Feed Industry Association in 2023, there are almost 5,650 animal food manufacturing facilities operating in the United States alone. These facilities collectively produce over 284 million tons of finished feed and pet food every year, underscoring the scale of demand for quality feeds that drive eubiotics growth.

Europe's Leading Position in the Eubiotics Market

As of 2025, Europe stands as the largest region in the global eubiotics market. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing comprehensive insights into regional market shares and growth prospects.

