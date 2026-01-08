HHS, USDA release updated dietary guidelines 

The Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture Jan. 7 released updated dietary guidelines for Americans. The new guidelines suggest prioritizing protein in each meal; full-fat dairy with no added sugars; whole fruits and vegetables; healthy fats from foods such as meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives and avocados; and whole grains, while reducing refined carbohydrates and limiting highly processed foods, added sugars and artificial additives, among other recommendations. The guidelines also include recommendations for infants and children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women, older adults, individuals with chronic disease, vegetarians, and vegans.

“We welcome the Trump administration’s revised dietary guidelines and continued focus on improving nutrition and promoting healthy eating,” said AHA Executive Vice President Stacey Hughes. “It is essential to the well-being of individuals, families and communities, and it plays a critical role in preventing disease and supporting long-term health. Today's guidelines jump-start important conversations about what we eat, and hospitals remain committed to helping patients access wholesome food and empowering them to make informed choices that support their health.”