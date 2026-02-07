TrumpRx platform offers discounted prescription drugs

Submit Release
The White House yesterday launched TrumpRx, the direct-to-consumer platform that will serve as a hub to direct cash-paying consumers to drug manufacturers and pharmacies to purchase discounted prescription drugs. The website offers coupons to consumers to purchase drugs at most-favored-nation pricing — the lowest cost paid by other developed nations. The administration reached MFN agreements with several drug companies, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer. It plans to sell drugs on the platform from other companies at MFN pricing in the coming months. 

