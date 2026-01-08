Veolia enhances safety and efficiency with Hypertherm Powermax flush cutting

Veolia Boosts Safety and Efficiency with Hypertherm Flush Cutting

AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veolia, a global leader in environmental solutions, has significantly improved workplace safety and operational efficiency by adopting Hypertherm’s Powermaxsystems with patented FlushCut ™ consumables. This innovative solution replaces traditional carbon arc gouging, delivering faster, cleaner, and safer cutting for industrial applications.Challenge: Veolia struggled with the operation and fumes of carbon arc gougingVeolia faced significant challenges with its existing carbon-arc gouging process for removing anchors and cleats. This method required precise cuts for rewelding at the same spot, but the team struggled with the messy operation and excessive fumes generated by carbon-arc gouging. The confined space made the fumes unworkable for operators, and the loud noise posed additional safety concerns.Solution: Plasma flush cutting with Hypertherm PowermaxMike, an operator at Veolia, discovered HyperthermFlushCut™ consumables and reached out to Alphaweld, a Hypertherm premier partner with a strong online presence. Alphaweld arranged two demos: Powermax65 SYNCand Powermax105 SYNCwith FlushCut consumables. These demos helped the Veolia team understand the differences between Powermax flush cutting and carbon arc gouging.Business impact: Save labor time and enhance safetyPowermax65 SYNC flush cutting proved ideal for Veolia's needs. The new method was faster, safer, simpler, and easier to set up, saving labor time and enhancing workplace safety.Powermax flush cutting vs. carbon arc gougingClose-cutting applications, such as lug and attachment removal, are typically performed with oxyfuel, carbon arc gouging, or traditional plasma cutting tools. Patented FlushCut™ consumables allow Powermax users to cut attachments and other features close to the base without damaging the workpiece.Using carbon arc gouging to remove welds on both sides of an attachment required multiple passes, consuming extra time and resources. Powermax flush cutting enabled operators to remove attachments in a single cutting pass with significantly less noise and smoke than carbon arc gouging, enhancing overall industrial hygiene and safety.About Alphaweld Supply Group With over six decades of industry experience, Alphaweld is dedicated to providing superior welding and cutting solutions to its customers. Their extensive technical knowledge and expertise, coupled with a commitment to identifying the best solutions for various cutting requirements, have established them as a trusted solutions provider throughout Australia.About Hypertherm Associates Hypertherm Associates, founded in 1968, is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in industrial cutting products and software. Their products are used worldwide across industries such as shipbuilding, aerospace, construction, and renewable energy. The company also produces CNCs and software known for their performance and reliability, enhancing productivity and profitability for numerous businesses.

